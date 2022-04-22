What's new

TTP mutilates Pak army soldiers in waziristan.

I have literally no words :(

This is beyond heartbreaking...

PAF should use lethal barbaric weapons on some certain targeted locations across the border.

A full fledged watched buffer-zone should be highest priority now.
 
Unfortunately, this is going to come at a time when the current crisis may impact morale.

They have done this before as well and the idea is to invite scorched earth where they can hide behind civilians and incur those casualties
 
they slaughter our boys- each and everyone of Pak Army soldiers I consider as my own blood- and than they desecrate their bodies.. anger cannot justify my feelings.. and Im sure all of my brothers at PDF feel the same.. time for decisive action
 
This would be the final straw for me to raise hell on them. I utterly despise how we can sit back while this happens, makes my blood boil.
 
Some are saying that the PAF air strike was in retaliation to TTP beheading soldiers and using their heads as a football.

Also targeted assassinations of officers in KP.
 
Indian osints were consistently reporting it since yesterday. Surprisingly I've found their reporting to be quite accurate when attack happens. This is separate from the one that happened in balochistan.
Politics aside we need to set our priorities right. Begging money from IMF, increased terrorism and khan saab wants to unleash havoc on Islamabad.
 
Looks like our Military Establishment is led by pussies. What more do you want to see? This should be the last straw. Bomb the hell out of these Talibs.

Only language they understand is the language of force. Put fear in their hearts and minds. That’s why you wouldn’t see them trying this with the Iranians.
 
As I said force the Taliban Ameer to declare a fatwa prohibiting takfir of Pakistani soldiers. If he doesn't then you know where the problem lies.
 
Air the entire beheading on national TV, especially in KP, Karachi, Quetta

Let the talib and Afghan sympathizers see who they support
 

