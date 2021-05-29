What's new

TTP mastermind Mufti Khalid killed in Afghanistan: sources

JackTheRipper

JackTheRipper

FULL MEMBER
Oct 17, 2019
358
-9
448
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan



A key leader of banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has been killed in Kunar, Afghanistan, Geo News reported, citing sources, Saturday.

Mufti Khalid was a close associate of notorious TTP chief Mullah Fazlullah.

He is said to be the mastermind behind several deadly terror attacks in Pakistan, including those on Bacha Khan University, the 2008 election rally and the Army Public School in Peshawar.

Sources said Mufti Khalid was killed by unidentified person(s) while he was traveling, sources quoted the police as saying.

He belonged to Buner.

www.thenews.com.pk

TTP mastermind Mufti Khalid killed in Afghanistan: sources

Mufti Khalid was a close associate of notorious TTP chief Mullah Fazlullah
www.thenews.com.pk www.thenews.com.pk
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 6, Members: 2, Guests: 4)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom