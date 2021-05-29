TTP mastermind Mufti Khalid killed in Afghanistan: sources Mufti Khalid was a close associate of notorious TTP chief Mullah Fazlullah

A key leader of banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has been killed in Kunar, Afghanistan, Geo News reported, citing sources, Saturday.Mufti Khalid was a close associate of notorious TTP chief Mullah Fazlullah.He is said to be the mastermind behind several deadly terror attacks in Pakistan, including those on Bacha Khan University, the 2008 election rally and the Army Public School in Peshawar.Sources said Mufti Khalid was killed by unidentified person(s) while he was traveling, sources quoted the police as saying.He belonged to Buner.