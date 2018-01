situation it seems is dire in the TTP camp. The thing is that pakistan has recently started targeting them in afghanistan through artillery and according to local afghan villagers in afghan media, ground operations as well ( not me saying this, afghan media citing locals near the durand border having seen pakistan helicopters dropping troops and taking prisoners) so it has got to be hurting the TTP. On top of it all the fencing on the border and forts and check points is making their capabilities all the more weaker creating demoralization.



It seems many commanders of the group and ground soldiers are thinking of a surrender for TTP to give such a Fatwa.



INSHA ALLAH we will win against the khawarij scumbag.

