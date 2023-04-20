TTP is back, RAW exploiting faults & Afghanistan an enemy again? Real Threats or PsyOp?

Remember when TTP was destroyed 5 years ago and how Operation Zarb-e-Azb was considered the greatest operation in our history? Apparently now the TTP is popped out of thin air again and is a “threat to Pakistan”…



Remember how last year after the Fall of Kabul and the expulsion of the Americans/North Atlantic Terrorist Organization (NATO) from Afghanistan….how it was a beginning of a new dawn? ISI chief was having chai in the Serena Kabul. Apparently now Afghanistan is again an enemy which we’re threatening to use drones against…



Everywhere else in the world, RAW is WAR on Monday nights. In Pakistan, RAW is made to look like MOSSAD but ”ISI is #1” apparently also. How can you have both?



Is it just me or are all these “threats” culminating at a particularly opportune time when the military’s public reputation is in the toilet? It’s almost like these “threats” are being overplayed to garner back public support like a PsyOp.



The TTP threat I could potentially understand since the fall of Kabul, but it’s nowhere close to the situation we had between 2006 to 2016 and I feel like it’s being overplayed. Deliberately trying to mess up the Afghanistan relationship is stupid on the current regime’s part. RAW is useless.



Okay and let’s suppose all these threats were legitimate….okay Fine.



You (the GHQ and its minions PDM) created the environment now by interfering in Pakistan’s democracy, just like you created it in the late 60s which led to 1971. Forget the violence of 1971, I’m talking about the political nonsense that took place between 1965 to until 1970. Why was an environment created in the first place back then by Ayub to allow enemies to exploit it?



Same scenario here…GHQ likes to wave Pakistani flags on March 23, August 14 and September 6 only?



People have woken up…they aren’t buying it now.