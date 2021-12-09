TTP has unilaterally withdrawn from ceasefire

I honestly don't think they do? What interest is there in for them ask yourself this question.. They don't even have the capability to fight a fire to fire skirmish all they do is plant IED's meaning they are low on men and can't really even conduct a real fire to fire skirmishes which is like ISK situation in Afghanistan they don't have the power, logistics, manpower or anything to engage in fire to fire engagements only IED or some bombs once every 2 month or something like that is all TTP can do... Technically they would prefer none hostility over that kind of petty insurgency that does no damage..



It is like BLAAF you only see them strike once in a month or once in every 2 month with an IED or something like that...