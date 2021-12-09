What's new

TTP has unilaterally withdrawn from ceasefire

Battlion25

Battlion25

Jul 18, 2021
Sainthood 101 said:
if delusions ever came in written form
quoting you here for record purposes
Click to expand...
I honestly don't think they do? What interest is there in for them ask yourself this question.. They don't even have the capability to fight a fire to fire skirmish all they do is plant IED's meaning they are low on men and can't really even conduct a real fire to fire skirmishes which is like ISK situation in Afghanistan they don't have the power, logistics, manpower or anything to engage in fire to fire engagements only IED or some bombs once every 2 month or something like that is all TTP can do... Technically they would prefer none hostility over that kind of petty insurgency that does no damage..

It is like BLAAF you only see them strike once in a month or once in every 2 month with an IED or something like that...
 
Moon

Moon

Oct 27, 2014
Battlion25 said:
Where and which telegram? From some random guy? No official statement has been issued by TTP
Click to expand...
Has been, multiple sources are now confirming.
Wait a few hours if you want, but it's pretty much confirmed.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1468994042839150597
Battlion25 said:
Terrorist acts against Pakistan is how they get paid. This is their bread and butter.
 
A

AgnosticIndian

Dec 19, 2020
Battlion25 said:
Technically they would prefer none hostility over that kind of petty insurgency that does no damage..
Click to expand...
you just explained how greatly they are interested in hostilities....
if you meant they have no "rational" reason to engage in hostilities, then sure. but TTP isn't really known for caring about rationality.
 
Battlion25

Battlion25

Jul 18, 2021
AgnosticIndian said:
you just explained how much interest they have in hostilities.... if you meant they have no "rational" reason to engage in hostilities, sure. but TTP isn't really known for caring about what rationality.
Click to expand...
They do care about rationalities conducting a very low intensity and limited insurgency under the treeshold of damage with limited manpower without no support from anyone in the region it is not feasible and if they exit the talks they will have to worry about not Only PAF but IEA who are considerably more aggressive
 
Xestan

Xestan

Sep 25, 2009
TTP has released a whole video where TTP chief can be seen traveling with a whole convoy, it looks like some part of NWA but it's hard to say.

I don't wanna get a strike for posting the video of Noor Wali's address but here's a bit of detaisl:

-TTP head Noor Wali Mehsud declares that they are a branch of Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan.
-Accuses Pakistani state of backstabbing and not keeping word about the ceasefire.
-Announces they wont extend the ceasefire.

Posting this clip since it doesn't have any address by the terrorists. It shows them traveling through a mountainous area.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1468622356214165510

Any guesses what region it could be?



Also, this truck looks like Afghan Police, can anyone confirm?
 
M

Mohsin A

May 13, 2012
Send in the Tanks & Drones. Enough of this $hit! They always seem to surface when Pakistan is going through a difficult time. Enough is enough! Either play ball or get shafted.
 
B

Bilal.

Aug 9, 2013
Xestan said:
Interesting Twitter account. Created recently (this year) with heavy PTM under tone but now kissing TTP *** for lar o bar fantasy.
 
Sainthood 101

Sainthood 101

Jul 24, 2021
Xestan said:
Don't think they're in Pak territory, it's for propoganda
Drones, intelligence, fence, and FC stationed at the border to roam around in Afghan police car and flags is way too dangerous
 
