TTP has unilaterally withdrawn from ceasefire

Says Anas Mallick. TTP however is quiet about it....
I honestly don't think they do? What interest is there in for them ask yourself this question.. They don't even have the capability to fight a fire to fire skirmish all they do is plant IED's meaning they are low on men and can't really even conduct a real fire to fire skirmishes which is like ISK situation in Afghanistan they don't have the power, logistics, manpower or anything to engage in fire to fire engagements only IED or some bombs once every 2 month or something like that is all TTP can do... Technically they would prefer none hostility over that kind of petty insurgency that does no damage..if delusions ever came in written form
quoting you here for record purposes
It is like BLAAF you only see them strike once in a month or once in every 2 month with an IED or something like that...
They do care about rationalities conducting a very low intensity and limited insurgency under the treeshold of damage with limited manpower without no support from anyone in the region it is not feasible and if they exit the talks they will have to worry about not Only PAF but IEA who are considerably more aggressiveyou just explained how much interest they have in hostilities.... if you meant they have no "rational" reason to engage in hostilities, sure. but TTP isn't really known for caring about what rationality.
Interesting Twitter account. Created recently (this year) with heavy PTM under tone but now kissing TTP *** for lar o bar fantasy.TTP has released a whole video where TTP chief can be seen traveling with a whole convoy, it looks like some part of NWA but it's hard to say.
I don't wanna get a strike for posting the video of Noor Wali's address but here's a bit of detaisl:
-TTP head Noor Wali Mehsud declares that they are a branch of Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan.
-Accuses Pakistani state of backstabbing and not keeping word about the ceasefire.
-Announces they wont extend the ceasefire.
Posting this clip since it doesn't have any address by the terrorists. It shows them traveling through a mountainous area.
Any guesses what region it could be?
Also, this truck looks like Afghan Police, can anyone confirm?
