TTP extends ceasefire till May 30 after 'successful' talks​

Zaki said: There is no solution I anticipate. They don’t want to live peacefully in Pakistan or Afghanistan but impose their selective “Takfeeri” version of Islam where everybody will be slaughtered if we don’t agree with their barbarian Code of life.



Americans lost their war because they were outsiders in this part of the world but we successfully conducted Radd-Ul-Fassad because we were the people of this land, fighting against homegrown terrorists and successfully unified the nation behind the army. If they relinquish their barbaric values then obviously most welcome to discuss with them but they are basically savages, always prying with an opportunity to kill innocent civilians. Click to expand...

You are incorrect on multiple counts.The dynamics of the US and our war were different but the outcomes will be the same if we do not realize what the issues are.The US MO was to clear an area and employ their own goons to rule it. It did not work as you replaced one sets of goons with another. All the first lot did was to move out of the area,regroup and make opportunist hits. The US goons just collected as much money and ammo as they could and at the crunch time deserted their posts and left for their lands with their loot.The PA cleared the lands only as the migration of Taliban began with the announcement of intended operation.. We then evacuated the populace and scorched the earth followed by clearance of the rag tag left behind and resettlement and rebuilding. However as can be seen the operation remains incomplete. Now join the chains of the current set of negotiations and you will see what the PA is trying to do.Explore your options NOW.A. Take the war into Afghanistan which will increase the hatred against Pakistan and result in cross border terrorism. The Pathan tradition is to take revenge so each shooting results in 5 more desperadoes willing to sacrifice their lives to take revenge on the PA.B. Stop food supplies to Afghanistan and demand handing over of the TTP who can be shot as they are handed over. This creates a mammoth headache on the narrative front as the world and their aunts will cry out about racial hatred, persecution, lack of trial etc. Plus the revenge factor.C. Nuke Afghanistan into oblivion, and take over the 60km corridor to connect to the central asian countries. IN SHORT THIS WOULD BE MADNESS.D. Negotiate.So the next question is what does one negotiate for??I think the negotiations will progress on the following lines.1. An assurance there will be no firing cross border. In short cross border peace2.Thehas been hidden amongst all the leniency. Our failure has always been not in waging war against these insurgents but in preventing their retreat and regrouping. If the US had helped us in the first operation we would have been rid of this nuisance once and for all.3. 6-8 designated areas for cross border barter trade4. The Taliban will be the guarantors of this peace and Pakistan will continue to support the government in exchange.5. No other nation will be allowed to fuse Afghan soil for cross border terrorism in Pakistan. Similar arrangements from Pakistan side.6. Means of how cross border activities will be dealt with by both sides.7. Release of prisoners. THESE WILL BE HANDED OVER AT THE PAK AFGHAN BORDER and will take and oathNEVER to return to Pakistan/ indulge in war against Pakistan. If they are found in Pakistan they will be shot on sight.8. Release of families of fighters and allowing/facilitating their safe transit into Afghanistan NEVER to return to Pakistan.9. Development of roads and highways so central Asia gets connected to CPEC highways to initiate trade. Similarly agreement on setting up gas pipelines for transit of gas to Afghanistan and Pakistan.10. Steps to allow the Chinese to set up agro zones making Afghanistan independent of outside help for food. I am sure this can be done and should be done to allow the Afghans to grow their own food. This maybe a 5-10 year plan but food independence decreases pressures on Pakistan to support them. Areas around River Kabul can be used for this purpose.