TTP Distributes Leaflets In Afghanistan Seeking Donations For ‘Jihad’ In Pakistan

Feb 8, 2022
The TTP is reportedly collecting donations in Khost and Kunar provinces, where the group has managed to remobilize following the Afghan Taliban's return to power​


TTP Distributes Leaflets In Afghanistan Seeking Donations For 'Jihad' In Pakistan

Journalists from Khyber Pakthuknwa have reported that the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) is raising funds from southern Afghanistan, after a leaflet asking people from Khost, Afghanistan for donations began circulating on social media. The TTP is reportedly collecting donations from markets in...
Pakistan faces a dilemma vis a vis Afghanistan. It wants good relations, but will such freedom given to the TTP by the IEA force Pakistan’s hand?. The IEA is using the TTP as a bargaining chip against Pakistan, and as an asset to blackmail Pakistan. Should our foreign office continue making statements in favour of IEA?

And should we also continue to lobby countries for aid to IEA? . Or should be actively assist in making sure no Aid reaches the IEA. The Taliban have already vitiated the Doha Agreements as all transnational terrorist are active in Afghanistan once again including Al Qaeda which has been verified by the UN also. No aid and telling the Chinese not to invest in Afghanistan means the collapse of the economy. Yes, in the short term it will create a refugee crisis for Pakistan. But than the Northern Alliance can be strengthen so that they are atleast in control of the northern provinces at least. No one party’s should control all of Afghanistan. That just brings out the worst in them.

The lack of an effective domestic opposition to Taliban has made them too adventurous and bold. Also the HN needs to be taught a lesson. And a big one. No forgiveness. The bastard was not made interior minister to allow the BLA and TTP to flourish in Afghanistan.
 
Feb 8, 2022
Huffal said:
Funds are drying up. This is a good sign
Not exactly. They are always looking for additional funds. See your enemy won’t ever fund TTP 100%. Always less money than demanded, so they focus on the goal and not on luxuries. Otherwise they take up third and fourth wives, and don’t want to fight anymore.

On a serious note, the TTP has always sought to get donations from their localities. In FATA they did this through extortion. Can’t do the same in Afghanistan, so now they kindly ask for donations rather than through threats.

But this shows that they have complete freedom to operate in IEA. So much for IEA guarantees that Afghan soil will not be used against Pakistan.
 
