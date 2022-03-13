The TTP is reportedly collecting donations in Khost and Kunar provinces, where the group has managed to remobilize following the Afghan Taliban's return to power​

TTP Distributes Leaflets In Afghanistan Seeking Donations For 'Jihad' In Pakistan Journalists from Khyber Pakthuknwa have reported that the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) is raising funds from southern Afghanistan, after a leaflet asking people from Khost, Afghanistan for donations began circulating on social media. The TTP is reportedly collecting donations from markets in...

Pakistan faces a dilemma vis a vis Afghanistan. It wants good relations, but will such freedom given to the TTP by the IEA force Pakistan’s hand?. The IEA is using the TTP as a bargaining chip against Pakistan, and as an asset to blackmail Pakistan. Should our foreign office continue making statements in favour of IEA?And should we also continue to lobby countries for aid to IEA? . Or should be actively assist in making sure no Aid reaches the IEA. The Taliban have already vitiated the Doha Agreements as all transnational terrorist are active in Afghanistan once again including Al Qaeda which has been verified by the UN also. No aid and telling the Chinese not to invest in Afghanistan means the collapse of the economy. Yes, in the short term it will create a refugee crisis for Pakistan. But than the Northern Alliance can be strengthen so that they are atleast in control of the northern provinces at least. No one party’s should control all of Afghanistan. That just brings out the worst in them.The lack of an effective domestic opposition to Taliban has made them too adventurous and bold. Also the HN needs to be taught a lesson. And a big one. No forgiveness. The bastard was not made interior minister to allow the BLA and TTP to flourish in Afghanistan.