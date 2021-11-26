What's new

TTP crying because their absurd demands werent met by Pakistan

Menace2Society

Menace2Society

SENIOR MEMBER
May 2, 2011
7,350
1
11,122
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Negotiate what exactly? After you butcher a school full of children what is left to talk about? Lay down your arms and submit to the state and repent for your sins.
 
Pandora

Pandora

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 15, 2013
7,122
7
10,992
Country
Pakistan
Location
Australia
Who else didnt see it coming 🤦‍♂️. I would like to see all those morons now who were actually even abusing people for opposing a peace deal with TTP. Now that even establishment backed off from TTP demands i would love to see how they will twist it. Organisations like TTP TLP need to be crushed with brute force. The moment you even think of negotiating with these gutter rats its all over. I am glad that our policy makers are not as dumb as some people on this forum.
 
Sage

Sage

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 19, 2014
2,293
1
2,309
Country
Pakistan
Location
France
Menace2Society said:
Negotiate what exactly? After you butcher a school full of children what is left to talk about? Lay down your arms and submit to the state and repent for your sins.
Click to expand...
The negotiations stalled when PM was grilled by the SC ...Imran Khan would even sell the whole nation just to stay in power...In Russian, its written in their constitution that there should be no negotiations with the terrorists ...There should not be and must not be any types of negotiations with the terrorists ....
 
Menace2Society

Menace2Society

SENIOR MEMBER
May 2, 2011
7,350
1
11,122
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Pandora said:
Who else didnt see it coming 🤦‍♂️. I would like to see all those morons now who were actually even abusing people for opposing a peace deal with TTP. Now that even establishment backed off from TTP demands i would love to see how they will twist it. Organisations like TTP TLP need to be crushed with brute force. The moment you even think of negotiating with these gutter rats its all over. I am glad that our policy makers are not as dumb as some people on this forum.
Click to expand...
I swear some people are f**king simple, it's like they have a memory of a hamster.

These are narco terrorists, no different from south american drug cartels but with a religious twist to pad out their disguise. This is their business and prey on weak states. People will always be suckers.
 
Titanium100

Titanium100

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 1, 2019
4,910
-7
4,481
Country
Denmark
Location
Denmark
Notice how the few suspects 5th columns are up in arms throwing fake rage that is not shared by the ppl..... Pakistan has some garbage within its borders it has to deal with it..

It is in the deep state interest that the TTP is folded back into society and make them part of the foot soldiers PAF.

Hence this talks and peace with TTP is in the interest of the state as the government has no time dealing with low key insurgeny but has other pressing matters to focus on..

Everything has it is time and place and unfortunately there are other pressing matters than few TTPs
 
Last edited:
P

pakpride00090

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 28, 2019
2,414
-2
4,641
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Sage said:
The negotiations stalled when PM was grilled by the SC ...Imran Khan would even sell the whole nation just to stay in power...In Russian, its written in their constitution that there should be no negotiations with the terrorists ...There should not be and must not be any types of negotiations with the terrorists ....
Click to expand...
PM is an ethno nationalist pashtun.

He wrote a damn book on these people. Anybody who is even familiar with his supermacist thinking know exactly why he was so keen on talking to TTP.
 
Titanium100

Titanium100

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 1, 2019
4,910
-7
4,481
Country
Denmark
Location
Denmark
pakpride00090 said:
PM is an ethno nationalist pashtun.

He wrote a damn book on these people. Anybody who is even familiar with his supermacist thinking know exactly why he was so keen on talking to TTP.
Click to expand...
It is not about ethno and all that but we need to put all of focus on India we are diverting all of our attention hence TTP completely fall out of interest.. It becomes simply an irrelevant undertaking
 
Huffal

Huffal

FULL MEMBER
Dec 27, 2020
1,806
0
2,040
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Titanium100 said:
Notice how the few suspects 5th columns are up in arms throwing fake rage that is not shared by the ppl..... Pakistan has some garbage within its borders it has to deal with it..

It is in the deep state interest that the TTP is folded back into society and make them part of the foot soldiers PAF.

Hence this talks and peace with TTP is in the interest of the state as the government has no time dealing with low key insurgeny but has other pressing matters to focus on..

Everything has it is time and place and unfortunately there are other pressing matters than few TTPs
Click to expand...
They wouldnt have been made footsoldiers. They probably wouldnt have been allowed anywhere near the military as a whole. Sad the peace deal has gone nowhere. Well, guess the fighting is back on? I hope we have taken this time to uncover some of their launchpads so we can strike them almost immediately.
 
Titanium100

Titanium100

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 1, 2019
4,910
-7
4,481
Country
Denmark
Location
Denmark
Huffal said:
They wouldnt have been made footsoldiers. They probably wouldnt have been allowed anywhere near the military as a whole. Sad the peace deal has gone nowhere. Well, guess the fighting is back on? I hope we have taken this time to uncover some of their launchpads so we can strike them almost immediately.
Click to expand...
Lol. The peace deal has not fallen. Believe it or not Pakistan has no interest in them besides this wss never our war but a US.. Pakistans focus is on the other side solely and will be strictly for the next 2-3 decades.

Rss appearance has been a blessing in disquised they changed the entire structure in South asia political and security. They are the only security issue not only to us but to all of the Eurasien continent..

PAKISTAN is Dhul qarnayn sealing them of the world we will not fatigue or tire from focussing on them nor will we release them.. We will die on this hill an Iron Fist... PAKISTAN is a godsend punishment...

We will deploy anyone who is willing to keep the gate period
 
Last edited:
HttpError

HttpError

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 20, 2014
3,574
-10
5,777
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
I mean it isn't all very black and white. We all knew that TTP would lay demands which will never be acceptable to Pakistan. However, since Afghan Talibans were trying to play the role of the arbitrator then we had to give peace a chance (at least on paper or to show the Afghans that we were sincere about Peace).

Since their demands are utter non-sense (this is what we wanted). Now Afghan Taliban will not have any excuse not to go against these TTP rats. But one thing is certain from all this fiasco, as it was shown and said in media that we were negotiating from the "position of strength" was complete BS!
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 5, Members: 2, Guests: 3)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom