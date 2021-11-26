TTP crying because their absurd demands werent met by Pakistan

These TTP scum lol. So... Who didnt see this coming? /s
The negotiations stalled when PM was grilled by the SC ...Imran Khan would even sell the whole nation just to stay in power...In Russian, its written in their constitution that there should be no negotiations with the terrorists ...There should not be and must not be any types of negotiations with the terrorists ....Negotiate what exactly? After you butcher a school full of children what is left to talk about? Lay down your arms and submit to the state and repent for your sins.
I swear some people are f**king simple, it's like they have a memory of a hamster.Who else didnt see it coming . I would like to see all those morons now who were actually even abusing people for opposing a peace deal with TTP. Now that even establishment backed off from TTP demands i would love to see how they will twist it. Organisations like TTP TLP need to be crushed with brute force. The moment you even think of negotiating with these gutter rats its all over. I am glad that our policy makers are not as dumb as some people on this forum.
they consider him to be Punjabi...PM is an ethno nationalist pashtun.
He wrote a damn book on these people. Anybody who is even familiar with his supermacist thinking know exactly why he was so keen on talking to TTP.
It is not about ethno and all that but we need to put all of focus on India we are diverting all of our attention hence TTP completely fall out of interest.. It becomes simply an irrelevant undertakingPM is an ethno nationalist pashtun.
Bobs and vegane but after saying a few Islamic slogansits seems we are already under TTP rule what else they want from us ?
They wouldnt have been made footsoldiers. They probably wouldnt have been allowed anywhere near the military as a whole. Sad the peace deal has gone nowhere. Well, guess the fighting is back on? I hope we have taken this time to uncover some of their launchpads so we can strike them almost immediately.Notice how the few suspects 5th columns are up in arms throwing fake rage that is not shared by the ppl..... Pakistan has some garbage within its borders it has to deal with it..
It is in the deep state interest that the TTP is folded back into society and make them part of the foot soldiers PAF.
Hence this talks and peace with TTP is in the interest of the state as the government has no time dealing with low key insurgeny but has other pressing matters to focus on..
Everything has it is time and place and unfortunately there are other pressing matters than few TTPs
Lol. The peace deal has not fallen. Believe it or not Pakistan has no interest in them besides this wss never our war but a US.. Pakistans focus is on the other side solely and will be strictly for the next 2-3 decades.They wouldnt have been made footsoldiers. They probably wouldnt have been allowed anywhere near the military as a whole. Sad the peace deal has gone nowhere. Well, guess the fighting is back on? I hope we have taken this time to uncover some of their launchpads so we can strike them almost immediately.