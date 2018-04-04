What's new

Featured TTP Commander Killed in Exchange of Fire at Pak Afghan Border

Good. BTW why doesn't Pakistan use armed drones in Afghanistan? There was a report of a Pakistani drone that crashed in afg and was retrieved by the army so why not use armed drones to targate TTP atleast to stop the cross border attacks?.
 
CriticalThought said:
Janab, let the dead be buried in the grave along with their deeds, and be judged by Allah the Almighty. It does not suite your stature to pass trite remarks like this.
Yeah you are right dear.... But then, when you see your loved ones or subordinates killed by such guys.... Then it does ask for some humour from my side.... You can always take me as someone suffering from PTSD.
PanzerKiel said:
Yeah you are right dear.... But then, when you see your loved ones or subordinates killed by such guys.... Then it does ask for some humour from my side.... You can always take me as someone suffering from PTSD.
@CriticalThought
..but anyway...I'll amend my post... No issues dear.
 
PanzerKiel said:
Yeah you are right dear.... But then, when you see your loved ones or subordinates killed by such guys.... Then it does ask for some humour from my side.... You can always take me as someone suffering from PTSD.

@CriticalThought
..but anyway...I'll amend my post... No issues dear.
I disagree what Critical thought is saying, this guy or any TTP guy has his deeds out in the open and we should not shy away from stating that. I say khass kam jahan Pak one less trouble for beloved motherland.
 
Riz said:
We are hearing this past 10 years
I doubt it. I have reason to believe we are using drones for recon missions on pak-afg border but dont know about drones being used in balochistan or kpk. Heck we dont even use armed drones in Balochistan and kpk, afghan border is still a long shot.
PanzerKiel said:
Remember the F16 and Mirage bombing missions in Afg in 2014 and 2015?
Were can i get more information about these bombing missions?
 
