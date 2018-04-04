CriticalThought said: Janab, let the dead be buried in the grave along with their deeds, and be judged by Allah the Almighty. It does not suite your stature to pass trite remarks like this. Click to expand...

PanzerKiel said: Yeah you are right dear.... But then, when you see your loved ones or subordinates killed by such guys.... Then it does ask for some humour from my side.... You can always take me as someone suffering from PTSD. Click to expand...

Yeah you are right dear.... But then, when you see your loved ones or subordinates killed by such guys.... Then it does ask for some humour from my side.... You can always take me as someone suffering from PTSD...but anyway...I'll amend my post... No issues dear.