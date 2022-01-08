TTP commander hosted by Afghan Taliban in presidential palace Kabul

Afghan Taliban making good on strategic investment and being role model for Pakistani Talib Worshipper. Still we will find people defending them.
This will not last for long, the will make an enemy of us, NA our new allies.
Pakistan once told Afghan govt to not play with fire but they did and the result was horrible for Afghan government. Our side once again has told Afghan govt not to play with fire and we will have to monitor if they understand the message. There are no easy solutions in Afghanistan and Pakistan needs to balance carrot and stick approach.
Lets not kid ourselves. Noor Wali Mehsud was provided security by Badri 313 Brigade of Afghan Taliban durring his tour of Afghanistan. Yes he was touring Afghanistan openly giving lectures about how they will destroy Pakistan.for some dialogue or deal
otherwise it would not be so open.
taliban are not idiots to start back stabbing their only ally which is remaining.
Afghan Taliban will never take action against TTP. They are one and the same.
Lmao this fool was actully celebrating the arrest of 8 security guards who crossed over to the Afghan territory the other day..
Okay if its about TTP laying down arms then fine.It's for a deal or a negotiation
They can't be this open about it, if they're than they'll suffer more than Pak will
But I am 90% sure there's method to this madness, they're trying to do some kind of negotiations
I am not taking these threads as seriously tbvh
I think a lot of it is due to confusion/panic etc
Problem is that an Alliance with NA does us no good bcz all areas near Pak afghan border are Pashtoon dominated. We need a clear cut policy regarding how to deal with these people otherwise if there is an impotent response it will haunt us in future. So far it seems Pakistan has no clue regarding how to deal with these Talibs.This will not last for long, the will make an enemy of us, NA our new allies.
Because they were TTA allies now you can't expect them to fight Thier alliesOkay if its about TTP laying down arms then fine.
But the question is, so they do live in Kunar and why they have been allowed to space to operate for all these years?
Their loss, at least we tried to help them.Afghan Taliban will never take action against TTP. They are one and the same.