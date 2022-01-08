What's new

TTP commander hosted by Afghan Taliban in presidential palace Kabul

Rafi

Rafi

Oracle

Oracle

for some dialogue or deal
otherwise it would not be so open.

taliban are not idiots to start back stabbing their only ally which is remaining.
 
Vapnope

Vapnope

Pandora said:
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1480062536502423554

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1480062548363911171

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1480062551010549760

Afghan Taliban making good on strategic investment and being role model for Pakistani Talib Worshipper. Still we will find people defending them.
Pakistan once told Afghan govt to not play with fire but they did and the result was horrible for Afghan government. Our side once again has told Afghan govt not to play with fire and we will have to monitor if they understand the message. There are no easy solutions in Afghanistan and Pakistan needs to balance carrot and stick approach.
 
Pandora

Pandora

Oracle said:
for some dialogue or deal
otherwise it would not be so open.

taliban are not idiots to start back stabbing their only ally which is remaining.
Lets not kid ourselves. Noor Wali Mehsud was provided security by Badri 313 Brigade of Afghan Taliban durring his tour of Afghanistan. Yes he was touring Afghanistan openly giving lectures about how they will destroy Pakistan.

Problem with Pakistanis is that you people think there is a modus operandi behind what is done by these facists.
Vapnope said:
Pakistan once told Afghan govt to not play with fire but they did and the result was horrible for Afghan government. Our side once again has told Afghan govt not to play with fire and we will have to monitor if they understand the message. There are no easy solutions in Afghanistan and Pakistan needs to balance carrot and stick approach.
Afghan Taliban will never take action against TTP. They are one and the same.
 
Sainthood 101

Sainthood 101

It's for a deal or a negotiation
They can't be this open about it, if they're than they'll suffer more than Pak will

But I am 90% sure there's method to this madness, they're trying to do some kind of negotiations

I am not taking these threads as seriously tbvh
I think a lot of it is due to confusion/panic etc
 
Titanium100

Titanium100

Pandora said:
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1480062536502423554

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1480062548363911171

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1480062551010549760

Afghan Taliban making good on strategic investment and being role model for Pakistani Talib Worshipper. Still we will find people defending them.
Lmao this fool was actully celebrating the arrest of 8 security guards who crossed over to the Afghan territory the other day..

The Emirate of Afghanistan doesn't owe anyone an explaination.. They can't be held ransom by anybody.. So all this look at this or that doesn't work here and most certainly not on IEA of all people on god's earth..

Besides you simpleton how can this man be flown from Kunar with kam air without the Pakistan government involvement? You even have proven to be brainless.
 
Menace2Society

Menace2Society

Sainthood 101 said:
It's for a deal or a negotiation
They can't be this open about it, if they're than they'll suffer more than Pak will

But I am 90% sure there's method to this madness, they're trying to do some kind of negotiations

I am not taking these threads as seriously tbvh
I think a lot of it is due to confusion/panic etc
Okay if its about TTP laying down arms then fine.

But the question is, so they do live in Kunar and why they have been allowed to space to operate for all these years? Wouldn't it have made sense to carpet bomb Kunar after APS to destroy the leadership?
 
Pandora

Pandora

Rafi said:
This will not last for long, the will make an enemy of us, NA our new allies.
Problem is that an Alliance with NA does us no good bcz all areas near Pak afghan border are Pashtoon dominated. We need a clear cut policy regarding how to deal with these people otherwise if there is an impotent response it will haunt us in future. So far it seems Pakistan has no clue regarding how to deal with these Talibs.

Yay wo nawala hai jo hamnay khud mun mein dala hai. Ab na halak say neechay ho ra hai na upar.
 
Riz

Riz

A terrorist will be always remain terrorist, let them leave let them live together, there end will be the same
 
Sainthood 101

Sainthood 101

Menace2Society said:
Okay if its about TTP laying down arms then fine.

But the question is, so they do live in Kunar and why they have been allowed to space to operate for all these years?
Because they were TTA allies now you can't expect them to fight Thier allies

So they'll try to find a peaceful solution to this - if there's no peaceful solution
All bets are off
They can go OBL route for protection of TTP or act like a modern state

But they'll push hard for a middle/peace solution
This is where our people come in- we need to keep pressurizing TTA and not recognize them till Thier stance on how to move forward with TTP becomes clear

But people are definitely overreacting a bit imo, but I guess given our history and states acceptance of controlled choas, leniency
overreacting is the way to go about it, who knows?
 
Riz

Riz

Our main purpose was the withdrawal of foreign forces from afghan land , now these talib terrorists are on our mercy no one will help them this time , now dumping them into the garbage is our national duty
 
