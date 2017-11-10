What's new

TTP commander Amir Nawaz killed in Afghanistan

Areesh

Areesh

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 30, 2010
37,696
2
75,463
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
A leader of the outlawed Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) Amir Nawaz, who was suspected to be the main character behind the murder of Japanese nationals – Dr Tetsu Nakamura in Afghanistan’s Nangarhar in 2019, has been killed, Afghan and Pakistani sources said on Wednesday.

No group has claimed responsibility for the killing of Nakamura, who was killed along with five of his aid workers when they were heading to office.

Nawaz also known as Haji Dubai was also wanted in Pakistan for his role in a series of killings and kidnappings in the tribal areas, Karachi, Punjab and Balochistan.

Security officials believe he was the mastermind of the Bannu jailbreak in April 2012 by a group of militants. Some 260 Taliban militants fled from the jail during the TTP-claimed attack.

Adnan Rasheed, who was on death row after being convicted by a field general court martial for engineering attack on then military ruler General Pervez Musharraf in Dec 2003, had also escaped. Militants from North Waziristan, their stronghold until 2014, had attacked the prison in large numbers but the officials on duty offered no resistance.

Pakistani security sources also confirmed that the TTP leader has been killed during “an armed conflict” in Afghanistan. Afghan and TTP sources say Amir Nawaz was killed during an operation near capital Kabul “a couple of days ago.”



There was no official word on the incident by either side.

Amir Nawaz had been associated with breakaway Mehsood factions of the TTP and later joined the main TTP group.

Amir Nawaz is another Pakistani militant leader killed in Afghanistan. There is a long list of Pakistani militant leaders killed in Afghanistan in US strikes.

On Jan. 28, Lashkar-e-Islam chief Mangal Bagh, who was wanted to Pakistan for attacks on security forces, was killed in a bomb blast in Nangarhar province. According to Zia-ul-Haq Amarkhel, Nangarhar governor, tweeted that Mangal Bagh, was killed in an IED explosion in Achin district along with his two bodyguards.

The TTP chief Maulvi Fazalullah was killed in a US drone strike in Kunar in June 2018.

The Daesh chief for Khorasan region Hafiz Saeed Khan Orakzai was killed in a US drone attack in Nangarhar in 2016 along with several militants.

The mastermind of the Army Public School massacre, responsible for the death of 150 students and staff members, has been killed in a drone strike in Afghanistan in 2016.

TTP commander Amir Nawaz killed in Afghanistan - Daily Times

A leader of the outlawed Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) Amir Nawaz, who was suspected to be the main character behind the murder of Japanese nationals – Dr Tetsu Nakamura in Afghanistan’s Nangarhar in 2019, has been killed, Afghan and Pakistani sources said on Wednesday. No group has claimed...
dailytimes.com.pk dailytimes.com.pk
 
Path-Finder

Path-Finder

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 7, 2013
19,628
1
28,342
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
I just hope that there is No pause on this action now! because a while ago these terrorists began kicking the bucket and then it stopped suddenly and then these terrorist with PTM's help began appearing in the border areas.

I hope this need to to negotiate and bringing people back into civilised world ends. 2 decades of negotiations and rehabilitations show that those who lay down their arms are going to surrender to the state and those who don't need to be wiped out now.
 
Mighty Lion

Mighty Lion

FULL MEMBER
Oct 3, 2018
1,742
-11
1,297
Country
India
Location
India
Amir Nawaz was a member of Mullah Nazir faction of Taliban which never attacked Pakistani troops. So possibly killed by Mufti Noor Wali faction of Taliban.
Hakimullah Mehsud even sent suicide bombers to kill Nazir
The blast destroyed Nazir’s vehicle, killed six people and wounded 12, said Maulana Amir Nawaz, a spokesman for Nazir.

The al Qaeda-linked Nazir is an ally of the Afghan Taliban and had signed peace accord with the Pakistani government in 2007. His group has previously clashed with other Taliban fighters during a struggle for leadership.

Tribal elders say that Nazir was more interested in attacking U.S. forces in Afghanistan than Pakistan's security forces, a divisive issue within the Pakistani Taliban leadership.

They said the government had even asked Nazir to help expel fighters who were bent on attacking Pakistani security forces
Click to expand...
www.reuters.com

Suicide bomber wounds key Taliban commander in Pakistan, kills 6

A suicide bomber wounded a senior Taliban commander and killed six people on Thursday in a market in a northwestern Pakistani region on the Afghan border, a spokesman for the commander and police said.
www.reuters.com www.reuters.com
 
Areesh

Areesh

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 30, 2010
37,696
2
75,463
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Mighty Lion said:
Amir Nawaz was a member of Mullah Nazir faction of Taliban which never attacked Pakistani troops. So possibly killed by Mufti Noor Wali faction of Taliban.
Hakimullah Mehsud even sent suicide bombers to kill Nazir

www.reuters.com

Suicide bomber wounds key Taliban commander in Pakistan, kills 6

A suicide bomber wounded a senior Taliban commander and killed six people on Thursday in a market in a northwestern Pakistani region on the Afghan border, a spokesman for the commander and police said.
www.reuters.com www.reuters.com
Click to expand...
I know multiple ID rat that you are in pain and you want to sooth that in some way. Your mother is a widow again. We know that too

But this guy was involved in various killings inside Pakistan including the famous bannu jail break

So a clear and a big win for Pakistan. Now sit down and don't try to cover up for death of your father
 
Salza

Salza

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 20, 2014
6,846
-1
10,276
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Another one bites the dust !

flurry of TTP commanders been killed in the last few weeks,.,,,sudden rise of such killings! Good work by the Maarkhors.
 
Ghost 125

Ghost 125

MILITARY PROFESSIONAL
Nov 21, 2018
946
1
1,391
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Mighty Lion said:
Amir Nawaz was a member of Mullah Nazir faction of Taliban which never attacked Pakistani troops. So possibly killed by Mufti Noor Wali faction of Taliban.
Hakimullah Mehsud even sent suicide bombers to kill Nazir

www.reuters.com

Suicide bomber wounds key Taliban commander in Pakistan, kills 6

A suicide bomber wounded a senior Taliban commander and killed six people on Thursday in a market in a northwestern Pakistani region on the Afghan border, a spokesman for the commander and police said.
www.reuters.com www.reuters.com
Click to expand...
your information is invalid, he shifted from nazir group long ago and oscillated between seheryar mehsood and sajna groups (both dead now). both of these groups rejoined main TTP under noorwali recently
 
Areesh

Areesh

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 30, 2010
37,696
2
75,463
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Ghost 125 said:
your information is invalid, he shifted from nazir group long ago and oscillated between seheryar mehsood and sajna groups (both dead now). both of these groups rejoined main TTP under noorwali recently
Click to expand...
Multiple ID rat is in pain now

He is just trying to cover it with stupid excuses
 
Salza

Salza

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 20, 2014
6,846
-1
10,276
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Ghost 125 said:
your information is invalid, he shifted from nazir group long ago and oscillated between seheryar mehsood and sajna groups (both dead now). both of these groups rejoined main TTP under noorwali recently
Click to expand...
ignore him, his suggar daddy aka bachabaaz lord has been killed so he is in disbelieve and pain
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 1, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

fatman17
South Asia’s 4 Competing Jihads
Replies
0
Views
355
fatman17
fatman17
Devil Soul
TTP shura contacts TTP intermediaries for the first time since deadlock
Replies
1
Views
1K
Horus
Horus
Curious_Guy
Pakistan is Winning
Replies
5
Views
876
Harisudan
Harisudan
fatman17
Actually, Pakistan Is Winning Its War on Terror
Replies
5
Views
1K
Hellfire
H
Alpha BeeTee
Special RAW section set up to foil Pak China Economic Corridor.
2 3 4 5
Replies
72
Views
4K
@nline
@nline

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom