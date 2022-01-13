What's new

TTP Chief Noor Wali Poisoned!

Interesting news coming from Afghanistan :)

ddd.JPG



An assassination attempt is made, no idea as of yet whether he survived or not, Let's see what happens next!

It will be interesting to see whether Taliban will allow / admit this scum in hospital or not.
 
We all undergo food poisoning. Noor Wali might have eaten some street food (chana chaat, gol gappay, anday wala burger etc) thats why he must be shitting all around. Happens....
 
