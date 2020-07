US welcomes UN decision to add TTP leader to sanctions list

US domestically designated Noor Wali as a terrorist in Sept 2019

July 17, 2020



"Noor Wali, also known as Mufti Noor Wali Mehsud, was named the leader of Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in June 2018 following the death of former TTP leader Mullah Fazlullah," said the US State Dept statement. "Under Noor Wali’s leadership, TTP has claimed responsibility for numerous deadly terrorist attacks across Pakistan".

The TTP chief is among 12 Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT) leaders