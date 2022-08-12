What's new

TTP ‘check-post’ set up in Swat: report

1660302098652.png

  • TTP’s return has spread a wave of fear and panic among residents.
  • Sources says militants have established check-post on Balasoor Top in Matta tehsil.
  • Area is hometown of KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan.
MINGORA: Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militants have established a check-post on the Balasoor Top, besides roaming in other areas of the Matta tehsil of Swat district, sources told The News on Thursday.
TTP’s return has spread a wave of fear and panic among residents who are demanding the government take action against the militants.
According to sources, the militants have established a check-post on the Balasoor Top in the Matta tehsil, the hometown of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and have been roaming in other areas of the district.
The local residents said the TTP militants were not only at Balasoor Top but they were also present in large numbers in the mountainous areas of Matta tehsil, including Bar Shor, Koz Shor, Namal, Gat Peuchar and other areas, which has created panic.

Deputy Inspector General of Police, Malakand Range, Zeeshan Asghar, was contacted for comments over the new development but he did not respond.
Meanwhile, Geo News correspondent in Swat Mehboob Ali, while speaking on Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath, shared that at least 200-250 TTP militants are in the area and have stated that they are in Pakistan based on an agreement.



He also shared that when local journalists try to speak to officials they are unwilling to speak on the matter and are confused as to how to deal with these militants.

I have videos of these chk posts. My relatives and frnds in swat tell me that taliban are saying that we are here as a result of settlement with army and that taliban will be given their previous areas.
Pashtuns should now rise up against this traitor establishment and army, these scumbags keep killing pashtuns, its time these ugly mofos taste the wrath of pashtuns.
 
More than 5000 soldiers martyred in operations against the TTP terrorists. They fought so the TTP would not have control over said area. So the people wouldnt live in fear of being killed or attacked. They did not sacrifice their lives so the gains made would go to waste. Bajwa and co better have a good reason for this.
 
As if the Army Generals give two hoots about the Jawans or bloody chivilians.
 
How can there be a single good reason to terrorise your own people? The only reason these property dealers have is dollars and residencies. And for that, they broke a country into two, they introduced extremism and gun culture, they pushed the country back to Stone Age. Just because they have a gun and uniform doesn’t mean they’re pro-Pakistan. They’re an organised mafia, equally if not more corrupt than the politicians.

These generals have inferiority complex where they bow down in front of white men. IK exemplified how our cricketers used to give up even before the match would start thinking white people are superior to them. A Bajwa from Patoki is no different.
 
could you share ???
 
6000 soldiers + volunteer fighters
 

