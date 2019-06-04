What's new

TTP Attack in South Waziristan - 2 Soldiers Martyred

Quite hysterical and sensationalist headline. Try to cool it down a little bit.

Lmao the funny thing is that I think the twitter account owner is probably into Horror movies. She could very well be a horror movie fan. You can tell from the news she tracks down.

RIP
 
Inna Lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un It seems the terrorists and their facilitators have regrouped, I wonder how many have managed to sneak through the barb wired fence. Looks like another major operation is required.
 
What a poor job by Top Generals and command in those areas, they are failed miserably to stop such incidents and foot soldiers are sent to their deaths and worse part is no one can question the conduct of the Army or bring them to Parliament to ask them about WHAT DA HELL ARE THEY DOING?
 
Quite hysterical and sensationalist headline. Try to cool it down a little bit.

Lmao the funny thing is that I think the twitter account owner is probably into Horror movies. She could very well be a horror movie fan. You can tell from the news she tracks down.

RIP
She is very senior and well respected member of this forum.
 
Welcome to Biden administration.... i already predicted this in my yesterday's post, challenging times a head for Pakistani soldiers. Special thanks to SMQ.
 
Welcome to Biden administration.... i already predicted this in my yesterday's post, challenging times a head for Pakistani soldiers. Special thanks to SMQ.
What SMQ has done. Your problem is you are those kind who want to blame everything on SMQ or some other guy. And has no bases for it. Dude this attacks are taking place for past several years. We stopped major attacks in our cities but these attacks never stopped.
 
What SMQ has done. Your problem is you are those kind who want to blame everything on SMQ or some other guy. And has no bases for it. Dude this attacks are taking place for past several years. We stopped major attacks in our cities but these attacks never stopped.
Oho...app ki dum par per agea?

No attacks will happen, if there's no foreign support.
Idiots were the people who believed in rag tags, making all the gadgets in their caves and fighting for any logical cause. I admire Imran Khan who was sole supporter of TTP back in time.
Purpose of fence was to cut them off from their masters, but than Imran Khan winning elections ruined much of the fencing purpose.
BTW, how far is the fence at border with holy state?
 
