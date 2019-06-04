TTP Attack in South Waziristan - 2 Soldiers Martyred

Zarvan said: What SMQ has done. Your problem is you are those kind who want to blame everything on SMQ or some other guy. And has no bases for it. Dude this attacks are taking place for past several years. We stopped major attacks in our cities but these attacks never stopped. Click to expand...

Oho...app ki dum par per agea?No attacks will happen, if there's no foreign support.Idiots were the people who believed in rag tags, making all the gadgets in their caves and fighting for any logical cause. I admire Imran Khan who was sole supporter of TTP back in time.Purpose of fence was to cut them off from their masters, but than Imran Khan winning elections ruined much of the fencing purpose.BTW, how far is the fence at border with holy state?