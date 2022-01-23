TTP Army Operation and Indian response

In the last few weeks there have been several assassinations and attempts on TTP leaders. An operation by Pakistan Army against TTP is in the air as Najam Sethi predicted recently.



Previously, Pakistan Army succeeded in subduing TTP after heavy military and civilian losses and hardships due to forced evacuation of populations of the Tribal areas and Swat.



However, at that time Pakistan was getting hefty coalition support funds every year which was used to finance the operations. However, now US has left the scene abruptly while conceding defeat and Pakistan has been left in the lurch just like the eighties when USSR was defeated in Afghanistan and America abandoned us and the Afghans.



Now, we are at the worst financial position due to heavy transfer of government and aid funds to offshore banks by the present regime. Now the country cannot afford a civil war financially.



The Modi regime has already removed the special status of occupied Kashmir. They have made their claims to occupy Pakistani Azad Kashmir.



If we start an operation against TTP, they would get the full support of Afghan Taliban government in terms of manpower and weapons. Added to that they would be supported by Al-Qaeda. Additionally, Islamic State - Khurasan would also use this opportunity to wreak havoc inside Pakistan.



The recent bomb blast in Anarkali, Lahore by Baloch rebels has shown us the involvement of Indian hand in this as well.



We should not think that the operation against TTP would be short term. It would drag on for a long time with a negative effect on the economy and population.



India will ramp up support for TTP, Baloch rebels and Sindhi nationalists and may also try to take over Azad Kashmir if it finds the chaos in KPK and Balochistan conducive.



In case of a defeat, we may lose KPK to Afghanistan and Azad Kashmir to India. The rest of Pakistan that is left behind will not be able to sustain itself.



The best alternative to this situation is to convince and divert the TTP to liberate occupied Kashmir. In this way we can make our two enemies TTP and India fight each other. The Afghan Taliban would also be supportive of such a solution to this crisis in the making.