384 people and injured 500.

A tsunami warning was issued but lifted within the hour.

when waves up to 3m (10ft) in height swept in.

What are survivors saying about their ordeal?

"People here need aid - food, drink, clean water. We don't know what to eat for dinner tonight."

What is being done to help?

What happened at the airport?

The rest had run for their lives when the tower started to sway but Mr Agung stayed behind to ensure Batik Air Flight 6321, which was on the runway, got away safely.

How big a hazard are quakes for Indonesia?