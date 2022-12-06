What's new

TSMC to triple U.S. chip investment to $40bn to serve Apple, others

PHOENIX, U.S. -- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. says it will more than triple its investment in the U.S. to $40 billion and bring the world's most advanced chip production technology to the country by 2026, in a victory for Washington's push to onshore vital parts of the semiconductor supply chain.

TSMC, the world's biggest contract chipmaker, announced on Tuesday it will increase its investment in Arizona, where it is currently building a $12 billion chip facility, to $40 billion in order to build a second, even more advanced plant there.

The announcement came ahead of an equipment installation ceremony at the first facility scheduled for later in the day, which U.S. President Joe Biden and numerous tech industry executives were expected to attend.

asia.nikkei.com

TSMC to triple U.S. chip investment to $40bn to serve Apple, others

Move to expand Arizona plant is a win for Washington's semiconductor ambitions
