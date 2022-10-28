What's new

TSMC founder told Pelosi US chip-making efforts 'doomed to fail' during Taiwan trip

B

bobsm

FULL MEMBER
Sep 28, 2014
827
0
3,107
Country
Taiwan, Province Of China
Location
Taiwan, Province Of China

TSMC founder told Pelosi US chip-making efforts 'doomed to fail' during Taiwan trip

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/10/25 15:42
[IMG alt="TSMC Chair Morris Chang.
"]https://tnimage.s3.hicloud.net.tw/photos/2021/CNA/20211026/20211026000173.jpg[/IMG]
TSMC Chair Morris Chang. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) stock dropped by nearly 4% on Monday (Oct. 24) after a report revealed the firm's founder had told U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi that American efforts to rebuild its chip manufacturing base will end in failure.

During Pelosi's visit to Taiwan in August, she attended a lunch with Taiwanese chip industry officials that included TSMC founder Morris Chang (張忠謀). On Monday, the Financial Times released a report saying that during the lunch Chang told Pelosi in "stark terms" that U.S. efforts to reconstitute its domestic semiconductor production are "doomed to fail."

One source familiar with the matter told the newspaper that Morris was "pretty blunt' and that the guests present were "a bit surprised."

Taiwan currently accounts for 20% of global semiconductor capacity, the most of any country, and produces 92% of the most advanced chips. Meanwhile, the U.S. share of worldwide chip production has plummeted from 37% in 1990 to 12% in 2020.

Experts interviewed by the newspaper pointed out the U.S. will indeed face many daunting challenges in trying to reshore chip production. Paul Triolo, a China and technology expert at Albright Stonebridge Group, said that American dependence on Taiwan-made advanced chips from TSMC will not abate until "TSMC, Samsung and Intel all site advanced facilities at scale in the US."

Even if the U.S. is able to ramp up the production of advanced chips, major sectors such as the auto industry and defense contractors will still be reliant on foreign manufacturers as they often use less advanced chips. Dick Thurston, former general counsel for TSMC and consultant, warned that "several multiples of the money committed over a period of 10 to 15 years" will be needed for domestic chip making to succeed.

Investors became spooked by the article, with TSMC's value on the New York Stock Exchange dropping up by as much as 6% in regular trading before closing down at 3.9% at US$61.29.

www.taiwannews.com.tw

TSMC founder told Pelosi US chip-making efforts 'doomed to fail' during Taiwan trip | Taiwan News | 2022-10-25 15:42:00

TSMC stock drops after report Morris Chang doubted US plan to rebuild domestic chip manufacturing | 2022-10-25 15:42:00
www.taiwannews.com.tw www.taiwannews.com.tw
 
N

nahtanbob

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 24, 2018
10,222
-55
3,453
Country
United States
Location
United States
Like any company TSMC does not like competition. Obviously they would tell that. US govt funds to domestic semiconductor manufacturing is a threat to TSMC
USA has access to semiconductor equipment technology, large market for semiconductors (consumer and industrial) and top chip design houses
 
K

kuge

FULL MEMBER
Jul 22, 2014
1,327
-1
940
Country
Malaysia
Location
Malaysia
nahtanbob said:
Like any company TSMC does not like competition. Obviously they would tell that. US govt funds to domestic semiconductor manufacturing is a threat to TSMC
USA has access to semiconductor equipment technology, large market for semiconductors (consumer and industrial) and top chip design houses
Click to expand...
please tell chang he is wrong..
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
US Focus on Chips Could Prove to Be a Fatal Flaw
Replies
7
Views
123
VCheng
VCheng
beijingwalker
China vs the US: who will win the chip war?
2
Replies
27
Views
1K
Han Patriot
H
Cheepek
Taiwan security officials want Foxconn to drop stake in Chinese chipmaker, says Financial Times
Replies
0
Views
358
Cheepek
Cheepek
onebyone
China on course to elude US chip-making equipment bans
Replies
1
Views
237
AViet
A
F-22Raptor
US, Japan reaching for a 2-nm chip breakthrough
Replies
0
Views
232
F-22Raptor
F-22Raptor

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom