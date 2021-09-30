What's new

TSMC and Samsung to submit confidential information to US

CHICAGO, Nov 8 (Reuters) - U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said on Monday she was confident semiconductor chip manufacturers and other companies in the supply chain would voluntarily submit data to the department ahead of today's deadline.

Raimondo told Reuters in an interview she had called within the last two weeks "all of the CEOs in the supply chain -- including Samsung (005930.KS), TSMC (2330.TW), SK (096770.KS)... and all of the CEOs have pledged to me that they will be submitting robust and complete data flows to us. ... So far they've all been cooperative and said they will send us what we've asked for."

The Commerce Department in September made the request for information to automakers, chip companies and others, saying the information would boost supply-chain transparency, and set a Nov. 8 deadline to respond.

Raimondo had warned in September that she would use compulsory measures to get the data if needed. She said at the time the data "will give us more information about the supply chain, and the goal is to increase transparency so we can try to identify where the bottlenecks (are) and then predict challenges."

On Monday, Raimondo said she was "optimistic," and that if the data wasn't "good enough," further action may be needed.

South Korea's trade ministry had expressed reservations on Oct. 6, saying "the scope of the requested data is vast and a number of operational secrets are included, which is a big concern in South Korea."

The White House and Raimondo are urging Congress to approve $52 billion before year-end to boost U.S. chip manufacturing.

Raimondo said it was urgent: "It's got to happen. It's essential for national security."

Chipmaker TSMC Assures Customer Confidentiality in Data Submission to Washington - Caixin Global

Chipmaker TSMC Assures Customer Confidentiality in Data Submission to Washington - The company complied with a voluntary request and filed three documents, including two that were restricted
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (TSMC), the world’s largest contract chipmaker by market share, said that it has not disclosed “customer-specific information” to the U.S. government as it complied with Washington’s Nov. 8 deadline to submit supply chain information to help address the ongoing global chip shortage.

The U.S. Department of Commerce issued a request for information on Sept. 24 that asked U.S. and foreign firms in the semiconductor supply chain — including producers, consumers and intermediaries — to voluntarily fill out a questionnaire providing “information about inventories, demand and delivery dynamics.”

It said that the purpose was to identify possible hoarding and quantify bottlenecks that have crippled car manufacturing and caused shortages of consumer electronics in the U.S.
 
I guess US is negotiating a handover of Taiwan to China, in exchange for debt forgiven. US is preparing her eventual departure by looting TSMC. We know there is a timeline of taking Taiwan, and latest by 1949.

According to international unspoken rule, a renegade province got her status upgraded to quasi independent if she cannot be integrated within 100 years.
 
