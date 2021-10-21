TSK's backbone commandos' equipment

was organized by the Ministry of National Defense. The equipment of the commandos was also shown in the exhibition held at the 1st Land Aviation Command. The exhibition highlighted important developments in the single private equipment of the Turkish Armed Forces.MPT-55 and MPT-55K: Developed by MKEK for TSK. It uses 5.56 NATO shells. The MPT-55 has a 14.5" barrel length. The MPT-55K is a short-barreled model. It has an 11" barrel. This gives an advantage to its use in tight spaces such as buildings.MPT-55K A940 1-4x Binoculars, A600 night vision binoculars and DLIRIL50 laser markerMPT-76: Developed by MKEK in line with the needs of the Army. It uses 7.62 NATO munitions. It has a 16" barrel length.MPT-76PKM: A machine gun using a 7.62x54R projectile developed by Russia. PKM's in the TSK inventory are Bulgarian MG-1M, Chinese Type 80 and Russian-made PKM.KNT-76: Squad level was developed by MKEK to meet the need for sniper rifles. It's a semiautomatic sniper rifle. It has a 20" barrel and uses 7.62 NATO munitions.Cadex Kraken: A sniper rifle with a sliding mechanism. It is manufactured by Cadex, a Canadian company. It uses .338 caliber ammunition.KSR50: A sniper rifle produced by Kale Mold. Uses .50 BMG ammunition. It works with a sliding mechanism.KSR-50, Cadex KrakenKSR-50, Cadex KrakenMKEK Drum Bombatatar: Produced in MKE factories with Milkor license. It uses 40mm bombs. It works with the revolver mechanism.MKE Drum Grenade launcherAkdaş AK-40GL: Developed by Akdaş for under-barrel use. It uses 40mm bombs. The hand is comfortably attached to the swath thanks to the rails. It can be used independently of the weapon.Akdaş AK-40GLDayTime OpticsAselsan A940 and A960: Developed and manufactured by Aselsan Sivas. The A940 offers 1-4x zoom. The A960 offers 1.5-6x zoom. The A940 can switch from 1x to 4x and the A960 can switch from 1.5x to 6x.Aselsan KND 3 Binoculars: Developed by Aselsan. 12×50 sniper binoculars. Zooms in 12x.EoTech EXPS3 Holographic: Manufactured by EoTech based in The United States and imported by Fotoniks Inc. It's holographic daytime optics.Aselsan Mini TSD: Thermal optics on rifles produced by Aselsan. E75 and E600 models are used.3E EOS Pars Thermal Binoculars: 3E is a rifle-top thermal binocular developed by EOS. It is easily attached to the weapons and dismantled.TV/NVA 13: Produced by Transvaro. A gun is a night vision binoculars.Aselsan A600 night vision binoculars: It is an on-gun night vision binocular produced by Aselsan.3E EOS DLIRIL50: 3E is a laser marker produced by EOS. It can be easily attached to the rails on the guns.3E EOS LIRIL300: 3E is a laser marker and lantern produced by EOS. It can be easily attached to the rails on the guns.Transvaro TV/BIN 3: Transvaro production ocular night vision goggles. It consists of two tubes, which are ocular night vision goggles.Transvaro TV/MON 3-7: Transvaro monocular night vision goggles. Monocular night vision goggles consist of a single tube.8 in Afyon. The production of mid cut composite heads and Garanti Composites produced by the Main Maintenance Factory uses mid cut composite heads.Optical and Electro-Optical EquipmentHe's a nuclear energy engineering student. Special forces, infantry systems, special interest.