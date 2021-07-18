Tsirkon hypersonic missile’s state trials to begin in August

According to an article of Russia’s TASS agency, state trials of Russia’s newest Tsirkon hypersonic missile from a surface carrier will begin in August 2021.

Admiral Gorshkov Frigate Launching Tsirkon Hypersonic Missile (Credit: Russian Mod)The story of TASS is based on the statement of a source working in the Russian defence industry.“The first launch from the Admiral Gorshkov frigate within the state trials is planned for the first part of August. The second part of August will see flight trials of Tsirkon from the Severodvinsk nuclear submarine,” the source said, adding that the state trials were previously planned for May or June Project 22350 Frigate Admiral GorshkovAccording to the source, the Severodvinsk will perform the first launch from a surface position, firing at a surface target. Admiral Gorshkov will perform 4 launches.Yet, NPO Mashinostroyeniya, the developer of the missile, did not comment on this information.The flight trials of the Tsirkon from the Admiral Gorshkov have ended successfully.It’s expected that Project 22350 frigate Admiral Golovko will become the first carrier of these hypersonic missiles