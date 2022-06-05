Trying to understand Pakistan's export growth under PTI compared with Textile growth

I don't want to start any political debate. At this point, I have started to believe that no one can change sway individuals from the party they support. I am personally PTI supporter but i do like to have detail information of things which are discussed in my circle.



For this post, I am asking about pakistan's export number for current fiscal year and export number of textile industry. The main concern that is being discussed is that PTI is sharing a narrative that Pakistans current fiscal year export were 30+ bn $$? And then textile industry also reported that they achieved highest ever export of $18 or $26 bn . I am not sure on exact numbers but the thing being discussed is that these numbers look fake given that textile growth is almost the same as total export (or little less) which means that pakistan's export in other sectors reduced?



If you are someone who has detail knowledge and would like to share sources with your comment, then it will be great. I don't want to rely on resources which are coming from any news paper.



Thank you in advance.