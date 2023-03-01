Trying to replace China’s supply chains with Southeast Asian nations? Don’t bother​

Let alone the fact that a complete supply chain and supporting infrastructures take decades to build, all manufacturing bases and supply chains need to be close to the market and their consumers, China's 1.4 increasingly wealthy consumers are something that no businesses can afford giving up, this is also one of China's biggest advantages which is irreplaceable.

Previous manufacturing powerhouses like Japan and Korea don't have the market advantage that's why they were just so easily replaced by China, but even if it's not China, other countries can also replace them with relatively ease. After all, market decides everything. ASEAN countries also need to build up their market along with their manufaturing capability.