Truth of most widely circulated footage on western media on "Xinjiang concentration" camp, mother kissing daughter behind bars

xyxmt

Apr 27, 2012
They did the same thing when terrorists were only 30 km from Islamabad to capture Pakistan. western median and their lies are unlimited only to be beaten by Indian media.
 
Sep 14, 2010
Truth of widely most circulated footage on western media on "Xinjiang concentration" camp, mother kissing daughter behind bars
What is the "truth" behind massive concentration camps seen from satellites, and literal collapse of birth rates of Uiygyurs in Xinjiang according to Chinese official numbers themselves? Chinese can't just expect everyone to believe their government's retarded propaganda. Uygyurs have been treated with criminal oppression without any justification for it. Few videos wont change that fact or salvage China's shattered image and soft power quest beyond its borders.
 
Jun 7, 2011
Uyghurs women cried for Chinese government percecution------Lie.

The background of these photos is: July 5, 2009, Uyghurs rioters killed hundreds of innocent civilians in Urumqi. Thousands seriously wounded. Police arrested these rioters. The rioters' family members knew they would face harsh punishment. They went to the street and asked police to release the rioters. If punishing murderers is percecution, what is not?


daf.jpg



4854.jpg
 
Jun 7, 2011
What is the "truth" behind massive concentration camps seen from satellites, and literal collapse of birth rates of Uiygyurs in Xinjiang according to Chinese official numbers themselves? Chinese can't just expect everyone to believe their government's retarded propaganda. Uygyurs have been treated with criminal oppression without any justification for it. Few videos wont change that fact or salvage China's shattered image and soft power quest beyond its borders.
SATELLITE photos of some buildings can be the proof of concentration camps? Every country has prisons. Prisons were found in Xinjing, What is the big deal?

Birth rates collapse always happens when there is economy boom. This is a very common phenomenon. It only means people in Xinjing are enjoying good living standard.
 
Nov 4, 2011
Who can tell me another place in the world where a whole bunch of local population are supposedly to be "locked up" while enjoys mind boggling fast, massive development and growth?
 
Beast

Feb 5, 2011
What is the "truth" behind massive concentration camps seen from satellites, and literal collapse of birth rates of Uiygyurs in Xinjiang according to Chinese official numbers themselves? Chinese can't just expect everyone to believe their government's retarded propaganda. Uygyurs have been treated with criminal oppression without any justification for it. Few videos wont change that fact or salvage China's shattered image and soft power quest beyond its borders.
It seems you have successfully fallen for Western tricks. But I can see you flying an american flag too. Pakistan life and death is not so important. Smearing an allies and cause discord between Pakistan and China r/s is more important.

 
