Truth has come out about the Afghanistan war

Afghan Taliban have won the war.
The world has the right to know the truth and be angry with the bad guys.
No wonder why China is so popular among Muslim majority countries.
Taleban fought for survival & power - they won that. At a very hight cost in terms of lives over 20 years.
The US wanted fo avenge 9/11, destroy al qaeda, catch kill Osama bin laden, and instill elected government in Kabul- they won 3 and lost 1 of these goals at a high $ cost.
Pakistan wanted to play both sides and reap strategic and economic benefits. They succeeded in gaining economic benefit but at significant loss of Pakistani lives. They almost succeeded in strategic benefit goal but at a crucial point were caught with Osama in abboottabad next to military center and lost credibility to enforce any strategic gain.
So while all 3 of these main players can claim victory and loss, who actually lost without any gain?
The Afghan people. The innocent civilians of wtc. The villagers of Pakistan on the non trivial number of drone bombings based on erroneous (mischievous) GPS coordinates supplied.
What man has made of man. And of women.