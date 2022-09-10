What's new

Truth has come out about the Afghanistan war

Sayfullah

Sayfullah

USA was never gonna win in Afghanistan militarily. But usa has other objectives in Afghanistan which it’s gonna slowly start doing.
Usa lost militarily in Afghanistan but it’s objectives and view on the region also changed which I think is partially why it agreed to withdraw. Usa knew it lost the war so it probably is gonna try using that lost to get some benefits out of it maybe. My prediction is usa wants to use Islamists against China.
My prediction is it’s gonna use iskp and Uyghur militants in Afghanistan to target Chinese projects in the region and blow up pipelines going to China. A couple iskp accounts (could be fanboys) are already warning and hinting about targeting Chinese pipelines in the region. Usa probably gonna use money to break some IEA factions to switch over and fight against China.
 
MultaniGuy

MultaniGuy

Sayfullah said:
USA was never gonna win in Afghanistan militarily. But usa has other objectives in Afghanistan which it’s gonna slowly start doing.
Usa lost militarily in Afghanistan but it’s objectives and view on the region also changed which I think is partially why it agreed to withdraw. Usa knew it lost the war so it probably is gonna try using that lost to get some benefits out of it maybe. My prediction is usa wants to use Islamists against China.
My prediction is it’s gonna use iskp and Uyghur militants in Afghanistan to target Chinese projects in the region and blow up pipelines going to China. A couple iskp accounts (could be fanboys) are already warning and hinting about targeting Chinese pipelines in the region. Usa probably gonna use money to break some IEA factions to switch over and fight against China.
Even on Youtube, you can see the comments.
1662913319669.png


The truth finally coming out.

This will not be forgotten so easily.

And it will be passed down from generation to generation especially i nearby countries like Saudi Arabia and China

The world has a right to know the truth and be angry with the bad guys.

Sayfullah said:
USA was never gonna win in Afghanistan militarily. But usa has other objectives in Afghanistan which it’s gonna slowly start doing.
Usa lost militarily in Afghanistan but it’s objectives and view on the region also changed which I think is partially why it agreed to withdraw. Usa knew it lost the war so it probably is gonna try using that lost to get some benefits out of it maybe. My prediction is usa wants to use Islamists against China.
My prediction is it’s gonna use iskp and Uyghur militants in Afghanistan to target Chinese projects in the region and blow up pipelines going to China. A couple iskp accounts (could be fanboys) are already warning and hinting about targeting Chinese pipelines in the region. Usa probably gonna use money to break some IEA factions to switch over and fight against China.
Funny part is that China is most popular among Islamists.
 
MultaniGuy

MultaniGuy

Zornix said:
Would you have been as adamant if the Taliban took over Pakistan the same way they did Afghanistan? after all they are fighting against what they call an evil "western", liberal, hypocrite, and democratic society like Pakistan.
Hey Indiot, Afghan Taliban won the war. You know what that means, right? :D

Besides there is a difference between Afghan Taliban and TTP.
 
Z

Zornix

MultaniGuy said:
Afghan Taliban won the war. You know what that means, right?
They did not "win" the war, the Taliban takeover was pre planned by the US and the Taliban a year prior to when the US left. The US agreed to evacuate Afghanistan and transfer power over to the Taliban, as long as the Taliban agreed not to attack or harm any US soldiers in return. There was no "grand victory" by the Taliban as it was made out to be, google the Doha Accords.

MultaniGuy said:
Besides there is a difference between Afghan Taliban and TTP.
What is the difference? enlighten me with your "knowledge"
 
MultaniGuy

MultaniGuy

Zornix said:
They did not "win" the war, the Taliban takeover was pre planned by the US and the Taliban a year prior to when the US left. The US agreed to evacuate Afghanistan and transfer power over to the Taliban, as long as the Taliban agreed not to attack or harm any US soldiers in return. There was no "grand victory" by the Taliban as it was made out to be, google the Doha Accords.


What is the difference? enlighten me with your "knowledge"
Hey Indiot, The Afghan Taliban are victorious. Even the world has recognized that.
 
Chat SAMOSA

MultaniGuy said:

Afghan Taliban have won the war.

The world has the right to know the truth and be angry with the bad guys.

No wonder why China is so popular among Muslim majority countries.

To our Chinese members/allies:
@beijingwalker
@kankan326
@MH.Yang
Taleban fought for survival & power - they won that. At a very hight cost in terms of lives over 20 years.

The US wanted fo avenge 9/11, destroy al qaeda, catch kill Osama bin laden, and instill elected government in Kabul- they won 3 and lost 1 of these goals at a high $ cost.

Pakistan wanted to play both sides and reap strategic and economic benefits. They succeeded in gaining economic benefit but at significant loss of Pakistani lives. They almost succeeded in strategic benefit goal but at a crucial point were caught with Osama in abboottabad next to military center and lost credibility to enforce any strategic gain.

So while all 3 of these main players can claim victory and loss, who actually lost without any gain?

The Afghan people. The innocent civilians of wtc. The villagers of Pakistan on the non trivial number of drone bombings based on erroneous (mischievous) GPS coordinates supplied.


What man has made of man. And of women.
 
MultaniGuy

MultaniGuy

Even see BBC:
Zornix said:
They did not "win" the war, the Taliban takeover was pre planned by the US and the Taliban a year prior to when the US left. The US agreed to evacuate Afghanistan and transfer power over to the Taliban, as long as the Taliban agreed not to attack or harm any US soldiers in return. There was no "grand victory" by the Taliban as it was made out to be, google the Doha Accords.


What is the difference? enlighten me with your "knowledge"
Yo motherfvcker read this headline:
1662914783541.png


1662914908181.png
 
Zornix

MultaniGuy said:
Hey Indiot, The Afghan Taliban are victorious. Even the world has recognized that.
Why don't you move to Afghanistan if you love the Taliban so much? what is preventing you from giving up a non Islamic, western lifestyle in Canada to live in a pure sharia society that the Taliban has enforced on Afghanistan. I heard unemployment is at an all time high over there, maybe you can offer some of your law skills in Taliban sharia courts rather than a western democracy!
:lol::lol:

MultaniGuy said:
Even see BBC:

Yo motherfvcker read this headline:
View attachment 877995

View attachment 877996
So suddenly, Western MSM outlets (which are proven beyond doubt to be dishonest liars) have become the gospel for you?
 
FuturePAF

FuturePAF

Sayfullah said:
USA was never gonna win in Afghanistan militarily. But usa has other objectives in Afghanistan which it’s gonna slowly start doing.
Usa lost militarily in Afghanistan but it’s objectives and view on the region also changed which I think is partially why it agreed to withdraw. Usa knew it lost the war so it probably is gonna try using that lost to get some benefits out of it maybe. My prediction is usa wants to use Islamists against China.
My prediction is it’s gonna use iskp and Uyghur militants in Afghanistan to target Chinese projects in the region and blow up pipelines going to China. A couple iskp accounts (could be fanboys) are already warning and hinting about targeting Chinese pipelines in the region. Usa probably gonna use money to break some IEA factions to switch over and fight against China.
That’s a little too far fetched IMHO, because it leaves too much to chance that it will go wrong. In the 80’s the Us leaked faulty pipeline tech to the Soviets so their pipelines would burst in winter. The US will probably try to do similar things with China; technological sabotage instead of overt sponsorship of militants; especially considering the potential blowback.

Afghanistan unified under one strong handed government will make resource extraction easier. The US will try to deal with the Talibs to outcompete China for influence in Central Asia. Similar to what the US was doing with the Talibs in the 90s.
 
Sayfullah

Sayfullah

FuturePAF said:
That’s a little too far fetched IMHO, because it leaves too much to chance that it will go wrong. In the 80’s the Us leaked faulty pipeline tech to the Soviets so their pipelines would burst in winter. The US will probably try to do similar things with China; technological sabotage instead of overt sponsorship of militants; especially considering the potential blowback.

Afghanistan unified under one strong handed government will make resource extraction easier. The US will try to deal with the Talibs to outcompete China for influence in Central Asia. Similar to what the US was doing with the Talibs in the 90s.
Idk but a couple iskp account have been hinting towards it.
Isis has lots of experience blowing up pipelines in Middle East so it isn’t a new or hard thing for them.
 
FuturePAF

FuturePAF

Sayfullah said:
Idk but a couple iskp account have been hinting towards it.
Isis has lots of experience blowing up pipelines in Middle East so it isn’t a new or hard thing for them.
But now much influence does ISKP really have. The Talibs will continue to be ruthless with them for fear of losing power/control or influence. China probably has also fortified its entire western border very well in the last 20 years considering the US presence in the region since 9/11. So it won’t be easy, but sure it’s possible. But in my opinion, just unlikely.
 
Zornix

FuturePAF said:
But now much influence does ISKP really have. The Talibs will continue to be ruthless with them for fear of losing power/control or influence. China probably has also fortified its entire western border very well in the last 20 years considering the US presence in the region since 9/11. So it won’t be easy, but sure it’s possible. But in my opinion, just unlikely.
They don't have any influence outside of Twitter fanboys.

MultaniGuy said:
View attachment 878002
View attachment 878003
View attachment 878004
Read this https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/US–Taliban_deal
 

