Truth has come out about the Afghanistan war

USA was never gonna win in Afghanistan militarily. But usa has other objectives in Afghanistan which it’s gonna slowly start doing.

Usa lost militarily in Afghanistan but it’s objectives and view on the region also changed which I think is partially why it agreed to withdraw. Usa knew it lost the war so it probably is gonna try using that lost to get some benefits out of it maybe. My prediction is usa wants to use Islamists against China.

My prediction is it’s gonna use iskp and Uyghur militants in Afghanistan to target Chinese projects in the region and blow up pipelines going to China. A couple iskp accounts (could be fanboys) are already warning and hinting about targeting Chinese pipelines in the region. Usa probably gonna use money to break some IEA factions to switch over and fight against China.