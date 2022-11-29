Truth eventually comes out in the open

Ghazwa-e-Hind
SENIOR MEMBER
- Apr 9, 2019
- 4,096
- 3
- Country
-
- Location
-
Actually Khan called Bajwa and his officers mir Jafar on 9th april
He should thank Bajwa for saving his politics.... If it weren't for him PTI would have suffered on many seats in Punjab...
It was due to Bajwa IK didn't get 2/3rd in 2018.He should thank Bajwa for saving his politics.... If it weren't for him PTI would have suffered on many seats in Punjab...
Same guy, who wanted to be called Amir ul Momineen
باجوہ تھا
Where is bajwa ?? Who is he ?
India attacked Pakistani soil, Mian Channu, with Brahmos (nuclear capable supersonic missile) on March 9, 2022.
While in ISPR press briefing, there were attempts to undermine the Indian attack instead of fierce retaliation.
Asif Ghafoor (former DG ISPR) said we will respond India 3 times more firepower, what happened to it?
باجوہ تھا
عمران خان ہے
جرنیل چلے جاتے ہیں ، لیڈر کو مار بھی دو تو دلوں میں زندہ رہتے ہیں
لیڈر مر جائیں ، جھکتے نہیں ، بھاگتے نہیں
اسلم بیگ تھا۔۔ نواز شریف ہے
آصف نواز جنجوعہ تھا۔۔ نواز شریف ہے
عبدالوحید کاکڑ تھا۔۔ نواز شریف ہے
جہانگیر کرامت تھا۔۔ نواز شریف ہے
پرویز مشرف تھا۔۔ نواز شریف ہے
اشفاق کیانی تھا۔۔ نواز شریف ہے
راحیل شریف تھا۔۔نواز شریف ہے
قمر باجوہ تھا۔۔ نواز شریف ہے
فیض حمید تھا۔۔ نواز شریف ہے