What's new

Truth eventually comes out in the open

Conqueror

Conqueror

FULL MEMBER
Dec 15, 2009
469
2
645
General Bajwa was not a soldier. To be a soldier, you do things that soldiers do. But when you do the opposite, you become a traitor.
 
Ghazwa-e-Hind

Ghazwa-e-Hind

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 9, 2019
4,096
3
8,425
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Ghazwa-e-Hind said:
India attacked Pakistani soil, Mian Channu, with Brahmos (nuclear capable supersonic missile) on March 9, 2022.

While in ISPR press briefing, there were attempts to undermine the Indian attack instead of fierce retaliation.

Asif Ghafoor (former DG ISPR) said we will respond India 3 times more firepower, what happened to it?

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1503049491607433221
Click to expand...

No-confidence-motion, part of regime change operation was tabled on April 10, 2022. A month before.

Connect the dots.
 
muhammadhafeezmalik

muhammadhafeezmalik

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 21, 2015
3,539
-9
3,220
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Riz said:
باجوہ تھا
عمران خان ہے
جرنیل چلے جاتے ہیں ، لیڈر کو مار بھی دو تو دلوں میں زندہ رہتے ہیں
لیڈر مر جائیں ، جھکتے نہیں ، بھاگتے نہیں
Click to expand...

اسلم بیگ تھا۔۔ نواز شریف ہے
آصف نواز جنجوعہ تھا۔۔ نواز شریف ہے
عبدالوحید کاکڑ تھا۔۔ نواز شریف ہے
جہانگیر کرامت تھا۔۔ نواز شریف ہے
پرویز مشرف تھا۔۔ نواز شریف ہے
اشفاق کیانی تھا۔۔ نواز شریف ہے
راحیل شریف تھا۔۔نواز شریف ہے
قمر باجوہ تھا۔۔ نواز شریف ہے
فیض حمید تھا۔۔ نواز شریف ہے
 
Ghazwa-e-Hind

Ghazwa-e-Hind

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 9, 2019
4,096
3
8,425
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
muhammadhafeezmalik said:
اسلم بیگ تھا۔۔ نواز شریف ہے
آصف نواز جنجوعہ تھا۔۔ نواز شریف ہے
عبدالوحید کاکڑ تھا۔۔ نواز شریف ہے
جہانگیر کرامت تھا۔۔ نواز شریف ہے
پرویز مشرف تھا۔۔ نواز شریف ہے
اشفاق کیانی تھا۔۔ نواز شریف ہے
راحیل شریف تھا۔۔نواز شریف ہے
قمر باجوہ تھا۔۔ نواز شریف ہے
فیض حمید تھا۔۔ نواز شریف ہے
Click to expand...
nawaz-modi.jpg

ns-jindal.jpg
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 1, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

ghazi52
ANP demands ‘truth commission’ on army’s role in politics
Replies
10
Views
184
Imran Khan
Imran Khan
E
One out of every 179 Americans will eventually be murdered if crime rate continues: study
2
Replies
25
Views
506
jhungary
jhungary
ziaulislam
  • Poll
Opinion, eventually people will ventilate, khan will get tired and run out of money
2 3
Replies
44
Views
1K
jupiter2007
jupiter2007
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
There has never been any truth to Imran’s foreign conspiracy claims: US
2 3
Replies
44
Views
685
TruthSeeker
TruthSeeker
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
PTI’s moment of truth?
Replies
0
Views
147
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom