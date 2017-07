Truth Beyond the Brotherhood

US PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP made it known during his presidential election campaign that he likes India and Indians. Yet, in office, Trump has taken a series of steps in the immigration and trade realms that have adversely impacted India.

There is no tectonic geopolitical development or calculation motivating the US to assist India’s rise

For example, the landmark nuclear deal, unveiled in 2005, was pivoted on India boosting its defence transactions with the US. Consequently, India has emerged as a top US arms client in a matter of years, even as the 12-year-old nuclear deal remains a dud on the energy front, with not a single contract signed as yet.

Those Indians getting carried away by Trump’s praise for Modi should know the kind of admiration the US president publicly displayed for Xi. “We have a great chemistry together,” he said about Xi. “We like each other. I like him a lot.” Trump also added that “lots of very potentially bad problems will be going away” owing to his relationship with the “terrific” Xi.