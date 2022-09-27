What's new

Truss might have quick end as Prime Minister...

Liz Truss might go from the position of Prime Minister sooner than expected...

🇬🇧Liz Truss might have quick end as Prime Minister...

The UK Parliament is taking steps to pass a vote of no confidence in Prime Minister Liz Truss. This is reported by the Sky News channel, referring to its source in the government.

It is reported that the public is not satisfied with the policy undertaken by Truss. It seems as if ministers are playing with people's lives, the source emphasizes.

"She and (the Minister of Entrepreneurship, Energy and Industrial Strategy. — Editor's note) Quasi-Quarteng <...> play with the economy at the highest level with people's lives. You cannot have conflicting monetary policy and fiscal policy," he said.

Lets hope Rishi Sunak the Hindu becomes PM soon

Regards
in yours and OP's fantasies.

Larry Elliott @ Guardian:
"Osborne was warned by his Keynesian critics that spending cuts and tax increases would make deficit reduction slower, as indeed proved to be the case. No question: attacks on the orthodoxy are fully justified because sticking to the orthodoxy hasn’t worked.

In reality, only a government of the right could contemplate what Truss is doing. No Labour administration would dare say its economic plan was to boost growth by borrowing hundreds of billions of pounds, for fear that the financial markets would throw a hissy fit. Just as only a rightwing Republican president, Richard Nixon, could risk making overtures to Beijing in the early 1970s, so the attack on Treasury orthodoxy is easier for a self-styled Thatcherite."
 

