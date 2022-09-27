https://****/azmilitary11/22226Liz Truss might go from the position of Prime Minister sooner than expected...https://****/azmilitary11/22222Azmilitary1🛰Liz Truss might have quick end as Prime Minister...The UK Parliament is taking steps to pass a vote of no confidence in Prime Minister Liz Truss. This is reported by the Sky News channel, referring to its source in the government.It is reported that the public is not satisfied with the policy undertaken by Truss. It seems as if ministers are playing with people's lives, the source emphasizes."She and (the Minister of Entrepreneurship, Energy and Industrial Strategy. — Editor's note) Quasi-Quarteng <...> play with the economy at the highest level with people's lives. You cannot have conflicting monetary policy and fiscal policy," he said.There are more and more videos showing how Russian columns of military equipment are moving into the zone of the Special Military Operation, huge forces are accumulating to De-Nulandise Ukraine...