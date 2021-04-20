Trung Nam Group inaugurates wind power plant in Vietnam Vietnamese construction company Trung Nam Group has inaugurated a wind power plant in the Thuận Bắc district of Vietnam's Ninh Thuận province.

Vietnamese construction company Trung Nam Group has inaugurated a wind power plant in the Thuận Bắc district of Vietnam’s Ninh Thuận province.The 152MW wind complex, which involved an investment of VND4tn ($172.4m), is expected to generate 423 million kilowatt-hours of clean electricity a year.The first phase of the facility, with a capacity of 39.95MW, came online in 2019. A further 64MW was added to the facility’s capacity in the second phase and another 48MW added in the third phase.Trung Nam Group general director Nguyễn Tâm Tiến was quoted by the newspaper as saying: “Trung Nam’s 900ha renewable energy complex was directly connected to the national grid system through Thap Cham 220kV transformer station.“The complex’s total annual output was expected to reach between 950 million kilowatt-hours and one billion kilowatt-hours of electricity a year.“Different from developing solar power projects, developing wind power projects is more complicated due to larger investment costs and more time needed to transport and install equipment, especially in the more difficult context of the Covid-19 pandemic.”Combined with a 204MW solar power plant, the new facility is said to be the largest and only renewable energy solar and wind power complex in Vietnam and Southeast Asia.Trung Nam Group said in a statement: “We are currently implementing many energy projects to achieve the goal of bringing 10GW to the national grid by 2027.