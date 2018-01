He is popular with working men....or more clearly...men doing low level blue collar jobs who couldn't afford a college degree and lack the capacity to think. These janitors, these bums of the American society who are morally bankrupt and drunk for the most part of their lives got really attracted to Trumps derogatory behaviour against women and immigrants. These scumbags think he will bring the blue collar jobs back to America from China and India and throw all the immigrants out of USA so these vile creatures will be high in demand...Pathetic losers.

Click to expand...