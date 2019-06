CrazyZ said: ↑ I'm not sure what options the Palestinians have. No viable Arab military threat to Israel exists. The Isreali's have already killed a viable Palestinian state through land annexations. I think the Americans are trying to copy China's BRI initiative to reduce their decline of influence in the ME. Click to expand...

That is the very real danger we are facing again. By putting economics first while ignoring the end game, Trump is repeating a colossal mistake: resuming talks without defining the end goal. For both Palestinians and Israelis, that goal should be ending the occupation and establishing a Palestinian state alongside Israel within 1967 borders, with necessary land swaps. Unless both parties and the mediating power state this clearly at the outset, the expectations gap will breed mistrust. Thus, sitting down together will be futile. This will lead to further disillusionment—and escalating violence. Unless the goal of the talks is explicitly defined as ending the conflict and establishing a Palestinian state, more lives will be lost.

​

Moreover, there will be no Jewish and democratic state without resolving the Palestinian issue.​