Trump's NSA Says Hong Kong Residents Wanting To Leave Are Welcome To Live In United States

Written ByA top White House official on October 16 said that Hong Kong residents who want to leave the city after Beijing's implementation of the controversial National Security Law are welcome to live in the United States. Donald Trump's National Security Adviser (NSA) Robert O'Brien on Friday said that people from Hong Kong who want to leave after the passage of draconian security law are welcome to the United States.O'Brien said that the doors of the United States are open for residents of Hong Kong, describing them as "terrific people". According to the South China Morning Post, O'Brien said that he would rather see Hongkongers move to New York or Los Angeles than London. This comes as the United States earlier this month had announced that Kong Kong residents fleeing persecution would be given consideration under US immigration law.The United States had imposed sanctions on Chinese and Hong Kong officials following the implementation of the National Security Law and over police action taken against protesters in the city.