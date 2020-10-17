What's new

Trump's NSA Says Hong Kong Residents Wanting To Leave Are Welcome To Live In United States

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

Nov 4, 2011
China
China
Trump's NSA Says Hong Kong Residents Wanting To Leave Are Welcome To Live In United States
A top White House official on October 16 said that Hong Kong residents who want to leave the city after Beijing's implementation of the controversial National Security Law are welcome to live in the United States. Donald Trump's National Security Adviser (NSA) Robert O'Brien on Friday said that people from Hong Kong who want to leave after the passage of draconian security law are welcome to the United States.

'Terrific people'
O'Brien said that the doors of the United States are open for residents of Hong Kong, describing them as "terrific people". According to the South China Morning Post, O'Brien said that he would rather see Hongkongers move to New York or Los Angeles than London. This comes as the United States earlier this month had announced that Kong Kong residents fleeing persecution would be given consideration under US immigration law.

The United States had imposed sanctions on Chinese and Hong Kong officials following the implementation of the National Security Law and over police action taken against protesters in the city.

F

FairAndUnbiased

Nov 25, 2011
China
United States
wait until they're punched in the face by MAGA hatters for spreading the 'China virus'. All their protestations of "I'm Hong Konger not Chinese" won't work.

They will always see Wong = Wrong.
 
