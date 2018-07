NK will end badly in this type of 'negotiation' since NK is forced to accept all demands by the great bully! The only way out for NK, with its dignity intact, is to become a part of China. In the future, when the hegemonist US is no longer a threat to world peace, then China can return sovereignty to the N.koreans. This has never been tried before but NK may want to seriously consider it before it is humiliated and attack by the US. China can not just abandon its N.Korean brothers.

