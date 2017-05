Trump's NATO Pressure: 'US Needs Formidable Bloc in Case of War With China'

Commenting on Donald Trump's repeated demands that European NATO members increase their defense spending and meet related financial obligations, Turkish Retired Rear Admiral Soner Polat told Sputnik that the US wants to be backed by a formidable block in the event of a confrontation with China or any other power in the nearest future.

Recent remarks of President Trump that European NATO member states do not meet their financial obligations and his demand to increase their spending on their own defense to at least 2 percent of its gross domestic product each year have caused heated discussion in Turkey.