https://www.telegraph.co.uk/technol...down-will-backfire-helping-china-win-5g-chip/ Trump's Huawei crackdown will backfire by helping China win in 5G, chip industry warns The US president's hard line on the Chinese tech giant could inadvertently leave America behind in the development of 5G ByJames Titcomb SAN FRANCISCO3 August 2020 • 5:00am The new restrictions implemented on Huawei could hinder US chip development CREDIT: Wang Zhao/AFP Donald Trump’s crackdown on Huawei using American technology risks backfiring by moving more research and development to China, the semiconductor industry has warned....