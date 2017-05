US president Donald Trump’s first official visit to the Middle East has been making rounds among nearly all the media circles of the world. Experts, academics, and observers were waiting to see how the first foreign visit of Trump would turn out. No less pressing was the firebrand rhetoric sprouted by Trump while on the campaign trail in which the Muslim community within and outside the US was systematically targeted.Largely belonging to the extremist alt-right movement, Trump’s conciliatory and appreciative words towards Islam and Muslims were met with horror and hatred.Trump had called for a “Muslim Ban” and singled out Islam as a religion hostile to the United States of America by stating “I think Islam hates us” in a TV interview. Yet on ground in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, where the holiest sites of Islam are situated, he was a completely different person. While the Muslim ban was already discarded by the judiciary of the US, not once but twice, Trump seemed to have done a backflip on his earlier statement by declaring Islam to be one of the world’s greatest faiths.Read more: A comprehensive guide to Trump’s speech addressing the Muslim world This turnaround was not a surprise to many who had cynically argued that Trump’s campaign during the elections was nothing but a cluster for votes. However, there were some who were shocked and those were mainly Trump’s political supporters. Largely belonging to the extremist alt-right movement, Trump’s conciliatory and appreciative words towards Islam and Muslims were met with horror and hatred. Many of his supporters bemoaned on social media how they had been betrayed by their “chosen one”.Trump’s staff members did try to bring a spin to Trump’s visit by portraying US First Lady’s uncovered head as a defiance of Saudi (read Islamic) customs. Yet this assertion goes against the reality on the ground as the Saudi protocol does not enforce covering of the head by visiting female dignitaries. Several female dignitaries have not covered their heads in previous visits among them Michelle Obama who was criticized by Trump for not covering her head and disrespecting the Saudis His policies were met with extreme opposition not only from the American civil society who have been denigrated as “Liberals” by his support base but from American institutions themselves.There are some who attribute Trump’s drawdown in the Middle East to the usual crimes of a career politician but it can be asserted that it has more to do with the infighting of the political system of the USA. Trump’s recent decisions have more to do with the resurgence of the US establishment than the personal choices of a single person. Trump came with the promise of “draining the Swamp” and exhibited himself as the anti-establishment candidate from the Republican side as opposed to the Democrat’s Bernie Sanders.