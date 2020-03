Published March 13, 2020Updated March 15, 2020

Mr. Trump wrongly blamed the Obama administration for coronavirus testing shortages and falsely said it “didn’t do testing” during the swine flu epidemic of 2009.

Mr. Trump inaccurately described a website in development to mitigate the outbreak.

Mr. Trump again mischaracterized travel restrictions imposed on certain European countries.

Mr. Trump described telemedicine technology as “fairly new,” though it’s been used for decades.

Mr. Trump said he was not responsible for disbanding the White House’s pandemic team.

Mr. Trump announced his administration would temporarily waive interest on some student loans.