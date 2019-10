Trump's 'China Muse' Has an Imaginary Friend

Still, whatever their faults and fictions, the ideas in Navarro’s books appear to be driving economic policy with the United States’s largest trading partner. And the professor continues to have one very important fan. When Navarro was brought into the administration, in 2016, Trump praised him in a statement, saying that he had read one of the professor’s books on China and was “impressed by the clarity of his arguments and thoroughness of his research.”