Trump's biggest failure

Goenitz

Goenitz

Apr 28, 2014
Pakistan
United Kingdom
A very good documentary with satire and a little racism. Worthy to watch. A summary is:

"It tells about China history and importance of silk route, and how EU fought wars to access China and India market. How Chinese Han gained supremacy through soft power. It is the same policy with which Chinese are gaining foothold through the world, and is called sinicization. It tells how China operate with economic and trade instead of wars and threatening like US and USSR."
It also highlights how China takes it foreign policy, which is actually is its strategic/economic/military. Whereas, Trump being 'businessman' just tried to hit China economically and in return China gained strategically and sometimes economically by out manoeuvring US policy.

@_NOBODY_ @aziqbal @beijingwalker @Bilal. @Hamartia Antidote @Samlee @MastanKhan @waz @khansaheeb
 
