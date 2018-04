“They’re not going to be restarting anything. If they restart it, they’re going to have big problems, bigger than they ever had before.”



“Mark it down. If they restart their nuclear program they will have bigger problems than they ever had before.”



President Donald Trump warned the Islamic republic of Iran Tuesday not to restart its nuclear program if he pulls out of the 2015 Iranian nuclear deal.“It’s insane. It’s ridiculous. It should never have been made. But we will be talking about it,” Trump said of the Iran deal during a press spray with French President Emmanuel Macron.Macron reportedly carried the goal of convincing Trump not to exit the deal when he traveled to Washington, DC on Monday.POTUS further stated.When posed with the prospect of Iran restarting its nuclear program if Trump withdraws from the deal, the President declared