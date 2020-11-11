What's new

nangyale

nangyale

May 31, 2010
Trump wants troops in Afghanistan home by Christmas
Trump tweet comes hours after his security advisor said Washington will reduce forces in Afghanistan to 2,500 by early 2021
Servet Günerigök | 08.10.2020



Trump wants troops in Afghanistan home by Christmas



WASHINGTON
The US should bring back its troops from Afghanistan before 2020 ends, President Donald Trump said Wednesday.
"We should have the small remaining number of our BRAVE Men and Women serving in Afghanistan home by Christmas!" Trump said on Twitter.
His tweet came hours after National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien said Washington will reduce its forces in Afghanistan to 2,500 by early 2021.
"When President Trump took office, there were over 10,000 American troops in Afghanistan. As of today, there are under 5,000, and that will go to 2,500 by early next year," O'Brien said during public remarks at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, according to multiple reports.
Trump has repeatedly said he wanted to extricate the US military from the war-torn country.
Landmark talks between Afghan leaders and the Taliban began in Qatar’s capital Doha in September following a US-Taliban deal reached in February to halt offensive attacks against each other's forces in order to allow space for negotiations to take place. The talks are aimed at securing the withdrawal of American forces from the country and ending the conflict.
David Helvey, the Pentagon's deputy assistant secretary for Indo-Pacific Security Affairs, told lawmakers Sept. 22 that the US has reduced its force levels in Afghanistan to 8,600 troops and turned over five bases to Afghan forces.
"We have long maintained that our force presence in Afghanistan is conditions based," he said, noting Trump decided in August to lower the number of US troops to between 4,000 and 5,000 by the end of November.
The US is preparing to withdraw all of its forces by May 2021 "if conditions warrant," Helvey added.
 
Taimoor Khan

Taimoor Khan

Jan 20, 2016
FuturePAF said:
Should help speed up Intra-Afghan Negotiations, which we’re going to stall unless the Kabul regime was forced to take it seriously.

78 Days till Christmas. Tick TocK.
This shield which has been protecting India in Afghansitan needs to be taken out asap. Cant wait for yanks to leave Afghanistan.
 
Pakistan Space Agency

Pakistan Space Agency

Apr 22, 2019
I don't think the Americans are going to leave in a hurry or in the medium to long term.

They'll find some excuse after the elections to prolong their stay especially now that they know who and where the Taliban are exactly.
 
FuturePAF

FuturePAF

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 17, 2014
2,985
17
3,621
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Taimoor Khan said:
This shield which has been protecting India in Afghansitan needs to be taken out asap. Cant wait for yanks to leave Afghanistan.
Looks like the troop reduction will stop at 4000 still in country at the end of the year. Looks like the new admin will not implement the deal and claim only a conditions based withdrawal ... but still want to keep a residual force for CT. So with Trump out the Feb ‘20 deal may fall apart, unless Trump does something in the next couple of months on his own.

 
