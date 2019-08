That's because they have abused the H-1B visa program. Their strategy is to



(1) Get H-1B visa for Indians to fill up IT jobs in US

(2) Eventually shift those jobs back to India, using their influence

(3) For the Indians that remain, use their monetary and political influence to push pro-Indian legislation



What pisses me off is how unqualified some of these visa applicants are. They literally lie completely about their experience and skillset. I know a team that hired two Indians that had different Indians interview for them by phone. When those Indians arrived on-site, they were nothing like the person giving the interview. One didn't even know how to code.



Nonetheless, our people aren't even in the game. I don't see too many Pakistani's in IT. You can also forget about most of them using their influence to hire Pakistani's, let alone outsource IT work to Pakistan. It seems when many of our people leave the motherland, they don't want to have anything to do with it. I hope we can see the Pakistan Imran Khan envisions soon. Maybe that may change the attitude of expats towards the motherland.

