Trump Tweets 'Law & Order'; Pakistan's Islamabad DC Replies 'Noted. Action Will Be Taken'

Last Updated: 3rd September, 2020 10:42 IST
Trump Tweets 'Law & Order'; Pakistan's Islamabad DC Replies 'Noted. Action Will Be Taken'
DC of Islamabad, Muhammed Hamza Shafqaat, reacted to a tweet by US President Donald Trump where he demanded ‘Law and Order' in the country
Deputy Commissioner of Islamabad Muhammed Hamza Shafqaat on Tuesday bizarrely reacted to a tweet by United States President Donald Trump where the latter had demanded ‘Law and Order’ in the country amidst mounting public anger over the death of a ‘Black Lives Matter’ demonstrator.
Quoting Trump’s tweet, the Islamabad DC wrote, “Noted. Action will be taken.” While netizens had mixed views on Shafqaat’s sense of humour for mocking Trump, a Pakistani news channel slammed him.

Pakistan’s GTV reporter thought that the Deputy Commissioner’s reaction to Trump’s tweet was offensive and extremely serious. In a news bulletin, the reporter said, “Look at the audacity of the DC of Islamabad, responding to the tweet by American President Donald Trump.”


'Sarcasm lost in translation'
A short video of the news report has been circulating on social media, with netizens slamming the Islamabad DC.


Trump tweets 'Law & Order'; Pakistan's Islamabad DC replies 'Noted. Action will be taken'

DC of Islamabad, Muhammed Hamza Shafqaat, reacted to a tweet by US President Donald Trump where he demanded ‘Law and Order' in the country
