Trump Tweets 'Law & Order'; Pakistan's Islamabad DC Replies 'Noted. Action Will Be Taken'

DC of Islamabad, Muhammed Hamza Shafqaat, reacted to a tweet by US President Donald Trump where he demanded ‘Law and Order' in the country

'Sarcasm lost in translation'

Last Updated: 3rd September, 2020 10:42 ISTWritten ByDeputy Commissioner of Islamabad Muhammed Hamza Shafqaat on Tuesday bizarrely reacted to a tweet by United States President Donald Trump where the latter had demanded ‘Law and Order’ in the country amidst mounting public anger over the death of a ‘Black Lives Matter’ demonstrator.Quoting Trump’s tweet, the Islamabad DC wrote, “Noted. Action will be taken.” While netizens had mixed views on Shafqaat’s sense of humour for mocking Trump, a Pakistani news channel slammed him.Pakistan’s GTV reporter thought that the Deputy Commissioner’s reaction to Trump’s tweet was offensive and extremely serious. In a news bulletin, the reporter said, “Look at the audacity of the DC of Islamabad, responding to the tweet by American President Donald Trump.”A short video of the news report has been circulating on social media, with netizens slamming the Islamabad DC.