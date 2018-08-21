/ Register

Trump trillion-dollar-plus deficits are putting America on a path to fiscal ruin

Discussion in 'World Affairs' started by onebyone

    onebyone

    onebyone SENIOR MEMBER

    Trump trillion-dollar-plus deficits are putting America on a path to fiscal ruin

    Though no one in Washington will admit it, our nation's finances are in deep trouble. Spending is up, revenues are down, and this will only get worse. It became very clear this month that neither the Trump White House nor its allies on Capitol Hill want you to know that the federal budget is already in very bad shape ... and getting worse. It happened when the U.S. Treasury, the official keeper of Washington’s financial results, issued its monthly statement for the first 10 months of fiscal 2018 about federal revenues and spending and, therefore, the budget deficit. Treasury showed what no president ever wants to admit: the deficit is spiking. The federal government’s red ink this year is already
    https://www.yahoo.com/news/m/db5a9719-069b-3722-b8c4-665a1d1d746c/ss_trump-trillion-dollar-plus.html
     
    onebyone

    onebyone SENIOR MEMBER

    Dark-Destroyer

    Dark-Destroyer FULL MEMBER

    He’s gonna officially make the state file for bankruptcy like his business
     
