Scoop: Trump tells Macron the EU is "worse" than China

"He then went on a rant about Germany and cars," the source added. (In their private meetings Trump has taken Angela Merkel to task for her country's tariffs on U.S. automobiles and the ease with which German carmakers like Mercedes, Volkswagen and BMW can sell into the U.S. market.)

Trump also says that America has a fairly balanced trading relationship with France but that the U.S-European trading relationship is very unfair.