Trump to host first rally. Paving the way for 2024

EXCLUSIVE: Trump returns! Former president will hold his first rally since January 6 and a second days later as he seeks to capitalize on crises engulfing Joe Biden and lay down a marker for 2024

Trump to relaunch rallies in June as he tries to hit Biden on crises Former President Trump will hold two rallies in June as he looks to capitalize on a series of crises engulfing President Joe Biden and lay down a marker for 2024.