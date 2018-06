Trump to Europoodles: 'Roll Over. Bark. Beg…Crawl'

Mike Kaeperpence obediently engaged in this adolescent prank.

Kim did this, not Trump.

But…wasn’t it Pompeo who said that nothing would be acceptable but total immediate denuclearization,

grrr, bow-wow, woof woof woof? Didn’t happen.

The whole circus was driven entirely by the by the Koreas and, you can bet, China in the background.

Europoodles.

If the European peninsula of Asia were to integrate itself into the rest of Asia, precisely what Beijing has in mind, the Empire would be over, over, over.

Crucial question: Is there a likelihood that the Poodles will find the virility to go independent of Mother Washington? Historically they have been docile and obedient, good doggy, roll over.

America is not their ally but their owner.