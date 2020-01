Trump thanks China’s Xi Jinping for handling of coronavirus

President Donald Trump thanked Chinese President Xi Jinping for his country’s handling of the coronavirus, shortly after American health officials confirmed a second case in the United States.

“China has been working very hard to contain the Coronavirus,” Trump wrote in a post on Twitter. “The United States greatly appreciates their efforts and transparency. It will all work out well. In particular, on behalf of the American People, I want to thank President Xi!”