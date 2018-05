The U.S. delegation demanded that China reduce its trade surplus with the U.S. by $200 billion over two years. Other asks were that China stop subsidizing high-tech sectors like robotics and alternative energy vehicles identified in its “Made in China 2025“ plan, cut tariffs on “all products in non-critical sectors” to levels at or below U.S. duties and assure that it would not challenge U.S. actions taken in intellectual property disputes.

China brought its own tough demands: It asked the U.S. to back off the $50 billion in proposed tariffs laid out in response to Chinese practices the U.S. says have ripped off valuable technology and intellectual property from U.S. companies. Beijing also wants the U.S. to ease export restrictions on high-tech goods and treat China as a market-driven economy when applying U.S. trade laws, according to a source who reviewed a document outlining China’s demands.